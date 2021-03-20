Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State channel, start time Gonzaga vs Norfolk State will begin at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday March 20.

It will be broadcast on TBS.

The Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live stream will see the Bulldogs will walk onto the court Saturday like they’ve been there before, because they have — while Norfolk State may have a ‘pinch me” moment. Either way, when the opening tip-off goes up, both teams have the same goal in mind in this March Madness live stream.

The Norfolk State Spartans (17-7) are riding a high. They finished first in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, won their conference tournament and secured a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years. Now, after just squeezing by Appalachian State 54-53, they put their fate to the ultimate test against the number one team in the country, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga (26-0) enters the NCAA Tournament as the nation’s only undefeated team and as a #1 seed for the fourth time in the last eight years. Head Coach Mark Few has applied his usual formula to this crew, multiple scoring threats. Like the team that he coached to the Final in 2017, this team features at least four players who average double figures in scoring. This crew is led by their forwards senior Corey Kispert (19.2ppg) and sophomore Drew Timme (18.7ppg). For Kisper this game will mark his eighth NCAA Tournament game.

If Norfolk State is going to shock the world Saturday night, they will certainly need to play great and play a complete game. Against Appalachian State, the Spartans ran up an 18-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half, then allowed a 29-7 run by the Mountaineers. Norfolk State started to calm the storm when junior guard Joe Bryant Jr. hit a three to pull to within one and senior guard Devante Carter retook the lead for good knocking down two free throws to ice the game.

Gonzaga is a 34-point favorite against Norfolk State. The over/under is 154.5. If the Bulldogs do go all the way this year, they will become the first undefeated team to win the national title since Bobby Knight’s 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans will attempt to become just the second 16-seed in history to upset a 1-seed. The UMBC Retrievers beat 1-seed Virginia in 2018.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get TBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live streams in the US

In the US, the Gonzaga vs Norfolk State game airs at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 20.

Since Sling doesn't get you CBS (which you also need for March Madness) we suggest augmenting it with another means of watching the games.

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Gonzaga vs Norfolk State in UK streaming services.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.