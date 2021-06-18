GameStop PS5 restock happening right now — but for members only

The latest GameStop PS5 restock is taking place right now. This drop of the in-demand system is currently only open to members who have signed up for the retailer's PowerUp Reward Pro membership.

GameStop announced earlier this week that Pro members would get early access to PS5 restocks. This drop is the first time that Pro members have been given first dibs on picking up a PS5 at the retailer. We don't yet know if there will be a general restock afterward, but it's worth keeping tabs on the site just in case.

PS5 restock at GameStop

PS5 Digital bundle: $599 @ GameStop

If you're a PowerUp Reward Pro member you have early access to this PS5 bundle. It includes the PS5 Digital edition console, an extra controller, a year of PlayStation Plus, a $50 PlayStation Store gift card, and $20 of GameStop credit. View Deal

PS5 Bundle: $749 @ GameStop

If you're a PowerUp Reward Pro member you have early access to this PS5 bundle. It includes a PS5 console, an extra DualSense controller, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Destruction All-Stars, and $40 of GameStop credit. View Deal

PS5 Bundle: $749 @ GameStop

If you're a PowerUp Reward Pro member you have early access to this PS5 bundle. It includes a PS5 console, an extra controller, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction All-Stars, and $30 of GameStop credit. View Deal

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart.

Of course, for this restock you need to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. This premium membership service costs $15 annually and gives you a host of perks including double reward points, additional trade-in value and early access to next-gen console restocks.

We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window. If you really want to get your hands on a PS5 as soon as possible it may be worth signing up for a Pro membership

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our PS5 restock hub for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

