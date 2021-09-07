GameStop PS5 restock could happen today — here’s what we know

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

GameStop is being tipped to hold its next PS5 restock either today (September 7) or tomorrow (September 8). This would be the gaming retailer’s first restock in almost two weeks, and would almost certainly be exclusively available to PowerUp Reward Pro members.

The tipoff comes from mrneo240 on Reddit who is claiming that GameStop is preparing for a drop in the first half of the week. The retailer always restocks the console in bundles and in this drop there will reportedly be two PS5 disc edition bundles and one PS5 Digital edition bundle to choose from.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

The Reddit account making these claims is unverified. Typically we wouldn’t report on information from an unproven source. However, the user in question has provided screenshots of the bundles which adds a degree of legitimacy to their claims.

(Image credit: GameStop)

These leaked bundles definitely fit the mold of previous GameStop PS5 restocks. The retailer has previously bundled the console with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and various sports games (such as Madden 22). Plus, the digital bundle comes with a Media Remote, which fits GameStop’s pattern of adding confusing items to bundles.

The supposed GameStop insider also noted on the same Reddit thread that this GameStop restock will be exclusively available to PowerUp Reward Pro members . This isn’t a huge shock as the retailer has been offering customers signed up to its premium membership tier exclusive access to PS5 restocks for almost two months now. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

While there is definitely some evidence to suggest this tipoff is legitimate, it’s still important to note that nothing has been confirmed by GameStop itself. Until the retailer officially announces its next drop the above information should be taken with a substantial pinch of salt.

We’ll update this article if GameStop does confirm its next drop and in the meantime why not check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest stock information and features all the buying advice and all-important retailer links you'll need to secure a PS5 this holiday season.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

