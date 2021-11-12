GameStop Nintendo Switch OLED restock now live — how to get your console

A GameStop Nintendo Switch OLED restock is now underway. As expected, GameStop doesn't have standalone Switch OLED restock, but instead has bundles available for sale.

Until stock runs out, you can get the Switch OLED w/ Metroid Dread Bundle for $429 or the Switch OLED w/ Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $429.

Switch OLED restock

Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $429 @ GameStop Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $429 @ GameStop

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. This bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a case, and a screen protector.

Switch OLED Metroid Dread Bundle: $429 @ GameStop Switch OLED Metroid Dread Bundle: $429 @ GameStop

This Switch bundle includes a white Switch OLED console, Metroid Dread, a screen protector, and a carrying case.

As you'll see in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this console is a winner. It offers a colorful 7-inch OLED display that really brings the best Switch games to life. Plus, you get improved audio through better stereo speakers.

Other highlights of the Switch OLED include a wired Ethernet port for higher-speed online gaming and a sturdier kickstand for propping up this console when you just want to kick back and play some Mario Kart.

The Switch OLED comes with 64GB of internal storage, so you should have plenty for room for your favorite games. The Nvidia Tegra X1 chip is unchanged from previous versions, so you don't get 4K gaming, but overall we were pleased with the performance of this console in our testing.

Nintendo rates the battery life of the Switch OLED for 4.5 to 9 hours, as it will vary based on the type of gaming you're playing. But we appreciated the endurance this console offers in our own Switch OLED battery testing.

Just to be clear, this is not a deal, it's just that the Nintendo Switch OLED is so tough to come by that when it comes back in stock it is a big deal. So we would pull the trigger quickly on this one. If you do miss out, check out our Nintendo Switch OLED restock guide and stay tuned to our Black Friday deals page for savings throughout the season.

Nintendo Switch OLED tracker — stores to check