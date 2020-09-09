Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leaks on Samsung's site — here's your best look

We've waited for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to show its face as the replacement for the Galaxy S10 Lite in Samsung's smartphone lineup. It now appears that the phone should be coming very soon.

A phone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE very briefly landed on Samsung's Philippines website earlier today (Sept. 9), but it was since taken down (likely after someone caught the mistake). Fortunately, tech leaker extraordinaire Evan Blass caught wind of this and captured images of Samsung sales page and the photos of the phone itself, listed in six different colors.

Based on the screenshot below, we can now identify two of the S20 Fan Edition colors as Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender, which look a lot like the latter halves of their names.

Much like the Samsung Galaxy S20 itself, you'll see a small pinhole-sized front camera, in the center of the top-front of the Fan Edition, and there's a three-sensor setup in the back.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Android Authority)

Elsewhere on the page, you see that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has 128GB of storage and dual SIM support. No price is listed. We've heard rumors that the S20 FE will cost around $750, which would put it in line to compete with the upcoming iPhone 12 and its rumored $699 price, while offering a lower-cost option to Samsung fans who aren't looking to break the bank with the standard S20 lineup that starts at $999.

Other leaked Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM and 4,500 mAh battery. While this phone is likely going to be seen as a step down from the regular S20 phones, that battery is a bit larger than the 4,000 mAh battery you get in the standard S20.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass vs GSM Arena)

This, on top of a recent regulatory clearances, suggests the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should get a formal reveal relatively soon. We'll keep our eyes out, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more.