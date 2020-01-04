Galaxy S11 launch date revealed in leaked Samsung video

The worst kept secret in phones just got a official-looking launch date. According to a newly leaked video, the Galaxy S11 will be unveiled February 11th — and it looks like a second device could be coming along for the ride, possibly the Galaxy Fold 2.

The video was posted twice, once by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, and once more by user @water8192. And the video looks legit.

Android Police, which first reported on the leak, says the promotional video was accidentally uploaded early to a Samsung press video channel. It was removed, but not before the video could be captured and distributed across the web for all to see.

The video shows not one but two devices that will reportedly be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11. The first handset should be the Galaxy S11 (aka Galaxy S20) and the other may be the Galaxy Fold 2, a new clamshell foldable phone that will presumably go head to head against the new Motorola Razr.

Much more is known about the Galaxy S11 so far. Samsung’s next flagship will likely feature a 108MP camera with a 5x periscope zoom to better compete against the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4. The Galaxy S11 should be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 CPU, which has impressed in early benchmarks.

The Galaxy S11 is also rumored to offer 5G standard (at least on a couple of models) as well as larger batteries and displays with higher 120Hz refresh rates.

The Galaxy Fold 2 could mind up garnering more attention, though. It should feature a vertical folding design, similar to the Motorola Razr, and may used folding glass instead of plastic. The original Galaxy Fold hasn’t really caught on, partly owing to its early durability issues and nearly $2,000 price. But the follow-up is rumored to be cheaper.

It’s possible that Samsung could spill some details at its CES 2020 keynote, but in the meantime check out our Galaxy S11 hub and Galaxy Fold 2 roundup for all the latest news and leaks.