Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Aston Villa is a must-win game for Steven Gerrard as he looks to save his Villa career — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream date, time, channels The Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Thursday, October 20.

► Time 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Fulham are now three EPL games without a win, and the side’s early season momentum is starting to fade. Losses to West Ham and Newcastle can be explained away, but a draw with fellow newly-promoted side Bournemouth was a disappointing result for Marco Silva’s men. The visit of a struggling Aston Villa side will be welcome in West London as the Cottagers look to get back to winning ways.

Steven Gerrard appears to be entering the last chance saloon to save his job as Aston Villa manager. The club's owners have ambitions of European qualification but Villa currently sit in 16th below the likes of Everton and Leeds who flirted with relegation last season.

Injuries to key players including Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Luca Digne are somewhat responsible for Villa’s poor form, but the mood around Villa Park is rapidly turning sour. If Gerrard cannot inspire his side to three points against Fulham it may be curtains for the former Liverpool legend.

Both these teams almost certainly viewing this game as a chance to recover some form, which should lead to an intense and competitive match. You won’t want to miss the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 22/23 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial (opens in new tab). Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).