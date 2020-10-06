Forget Bose — these Beats headphones are $100 off in early Prime Day deal

If you’re after a pair of noise-canceling headphones, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to go searching for some, especially when the Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones are now $100 cheaper.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299.95 now $199.95 on Amazon

You can get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless in a striking red, deep blue, or light blue colors for a bargain price. View Deal

Normally, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless would set you back $299, but at $199 they are quite an appealing bargain, undercutting the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose 700. Despite this, they deliver strong audio and call quality, as well as impressive noise cancellation.

Battery life is also impressive, with the cans delivering 22 hours of endurance with active noise-canceling and some 40 hours without it. And the on-ear headphones will charge up pretty quickly as well, with a 10-minute charge delivering three hours of listening time. They also come with plenty of cushioning to make wearing them for extended periods of time a comfortable experience.

You get Bluetooth 5.0 for stable wireless connections. And as an extra bonus, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless have Apple’s H1 chip, which allows them to share audio other Beats headphones that have the chip or AirPods that sport the W1 chip.

The only minor caveat here is you’ll need to use a Lightning charger, which comes bundled in the headphones’ box, as the Beats Solo Pro Wireless lack a USB-C port.

So if you want a pair of eye-catching on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and strong audio performance, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless for $199 are a great bargain.

We'll be rounding up the best Prime Day deals all month long, so be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for more.