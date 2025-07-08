These Beats headphones will make you fitter — and they just hit lowest ever price for Prime Day

The Beats Solo 4 headphones will make you fitter. I know this, because I've used Beats Solo headphones in the gym for years — and firing up the right tunes as you exercise is scientifically proven to help your performance.

What's more, picking up a pair of headphones when they've been dropped to their lowest every price is scientifically proven to help your wallet. Right now, you can grab the Beats Solo 4 for just $99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That's a 50% saving and the lowest these headphones have ever been.

Better yet, the deal is also available in the U.K. where you can pick these cans up for just £114 from Amazon. It's a slightly-less-generous 43% saving, but every little helps.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can.

Beats Solo 4: was £199 now £114 at Amazon The same deal is also available in the U.K. where you can grab the Beats Solo 4 at a 43% discount. This deal covers all four colours for the headphones: Black & Gold, Matte Black, Cloud Pink and Slate Blue.

Let's get the bad stuff out of the way first. The Beats Solo 4 don't feature noise cancelling technology. Which you may prioritize if you plan to use these on a busy commute or during a packed gym visit. But if that's the only downside of these headphones, it's something you can quickly move past when you consider the other benefits.

You can go days without charging them. According to our review, the stated battery life is 50 hours but I routinely go weeks between charging mine. What's more, you can use these whether you're on Android or iOS and opt to go wireless or wired.

That kind of versatility is great if you've got different music devices for different purposes. For example, I use a different player depending on whether I'm hitting weights in the gym (a repurposed Android phone) or out for a run (usually an Apple Watch). The Beats Solo 4 works with both and helps me push that little bit harder.

While the Beats Solo 4 do play nice with Android, iPhone users will get more from the deal because pairing happens seamlessly and you can use Audio Sharing

If you're an Apple Music or Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber you can take advantage of high res audio via the 3.5mm wired port. And while the Beats Solo 4 do play nice with Android, iPhone users will get more from the deal because pairing happens seamlessly and you can use Audio Sharing to share playback with another pair of Beats or AirPods headphones.

But regardless, the Beats Solo 4 are a comfortable and well-designed pair of headphones that have been my go-to fitness companion for years now.

This deal covers all four colorways: Black & Gold, Matte Black, Cloud Pink and Slate Blue — so you can choose which is right for you or even get a couple in different colors and have a spare pair.

