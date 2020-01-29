Federer vs Djokovic: Live stream Australian Open semi-final tennis

Federer vs Djokovic is always must-stream tennis. Their 2020 Australian Open semi-finals duel is the kind of match should will have a ton of people tuning in, even if they've ignored the tournament so far. Here's everything you need to get a Federer vs. Djokovic live stream.

The winner of this face-off is expected to take on 1-seeded Rafael Nadal, who's taking on Dominic Thiem in the quarter finals before facing Wawrinka and Zverev's winner on the 30th. For info on how to watch all of the matches, check out our Australia Open live stream guide.

This latest chapter in the Federer vs Djokovic rivalry sees the former arriving a bit battered and bruised while the latter coasted into the semi-finals. Federer's sore groin is the kind of injury that makes you wince, and his dig-it-out victory over Tennys Sandgren saw the Swede save 7 match points to survive.

Weather.com has a sunny forecast for the match, with a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 70. If everything works out, we'll all live stream Federer and Djokovic's latest chapter together, from anywhere on Earth.

Federer vs. Djokovic live stream start time

Djokovic and Federer throw down at 11 a.m. local time in Australia on January 30. That's 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific and midnight GMT) on January 29.

The men's finals are scheduled for 11 a.m. local time on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 1). The other semi-final will be available via Barty vs Kenin live streams happening at the same time.

How to watch Federer vs. Djokovic live streams with a VPN

If you're abroad, you can watch Djokovic vs. Federer live — and avoid waiting for replays. Yes, if the service you pay normally won't work where you've travelled to, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be of assistance. It allows you to connect to your desired streaming service through a server that will let you stream any match as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to live stream Djokovic vs. Federer in the US

In the states, ESPN and the Tennis Channel will both stream Djokovic and Federer's match, while the Barty vs Kenin semi-final match may only stream on the latter. The Tennis Channel's schedule lists both "Women's Semifinals, Men's Semifinal 1" while ESPN's schedule only lists the Men's Semifinal.

That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. Even cord-cutters get the Aussie Open, as these channels are on multiple live TV services.

ESPN Plus is a great place for live streaming the Australian Open, as it's got more than 1,400 hours of action from the tournament. Otherwise, check out

Live stream Djokovic vs. Federer in Australia for FREE

Want to feel some jealousy? Fans in Australia can watch the Australian Open for free. All they need to do is tune to Channel 9 to stream Djokovic vs Federer on that app, or via the TV.

How to live stream Djokovic vs. Federer in the UK

Eurosport is the home of Australian Open 2020 live streams in the United Kingdom. Subscriptions may be acquired from Sky, TVPlayer and Virgin Media.

Streaming the event outside of those packages, can be done via Eurosport Player, which has its own app. The service is £6.99 per month, or £39.99 annually.

How to stream Djokovic vs. Federer in Canada

TSN has Djokovic and Federer (and the rest of the Aussie Open) locked down, along with the other Grand Slam tennis events. That means it's available through traditional TV broadcasts and online streaming (including TSN's app).

How to watch Djokovic vs. Federer in New Zealand

Djokovic vs. Federer is available in New Zealand on Sky NZ, the destination for all Aussie Open action. That includes access on mobile devices — which, yes, includes tablets — in the Sky Go app.