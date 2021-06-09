Facebook is reportedly making a smartwatch with two cameras — really

A Facebook smartwatch priced at around $400 will arrive next year with detachable cameras for easily sharing pictures via the company's namesake social media platform, according to a new report.

The Verge said it learned more plans for the Facebook smartwatch following initial rumors about the device shared by The Information in February. Anonymous sources at the company say the watch will feature two removable cameras, one intended for video chatting and the other for capturing footage in 1080p.

The sources also said that Facebook is working with other companies to design accessories for the camera unit when it's not attached to the smartwatch.

If Facebook's smartwatch materializes with the camera features mentioned in The Verge's report, it would be the first smartwatch since the Samsung Gear 2 Neo with a native means for capturing photos and video. As far as we know, the only way to take photos currently via a smartwatch is through a third-party accessory called Wristcam for the Apple Watch.

With a camera system designed in-house, Facebook could offer something novel in the saturated smartwatch market. It certainly seems the company would need to introduce exclusive elements to compete with upcoming products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7 and even the elusive Google Pixel Watch.

Facebook is reportedly prepared to match these expected rivals with an option for LTE connectivity, so the smartwatch can maintain communication abilities without a smartphone. According to The Verge's sources, Facebook is working with the country's biggest wireless carriers on providing cellular options for its smartwatch users.

We don't know much about what the Facebook smartwatch's software would look like, although The Verge said it'll run a "custom version of Google’s Android operating system." The report didn't share what health and fitness features Facebook would offer compared to the advanced abilities of the best smartwatches right now, either.

We do know that the smartwatch would likely integrate with Facebook hardware, possibly with the first-generation model but more likely in future versions. It could sync with Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, perhaps for activity tracking. It could also provide groundwork for the rumored AR Facebook smart glasses.