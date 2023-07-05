F1 British Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch race for free online

As we head to the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream, we see if anything can stop the reigning champion and his team. A need to get every point he can, apparently, cannot.

You'll be able to watch the race play out online, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2023 F1 British Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT on Sunday (July 9)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo and ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In Austria, Red Bull's Max Verstappen decided to take a calculated risk for the last laps, pitting so he could get fresh tires and a chance for that single 'fastest lap' point. Up until then, his teammate Sergio Perez had held that point.

Max's lead at this point was comfortable, but it was still a risk. Team Red Bull didn't want him to attempt this, but Verstappen did it anyway — and got the point. He won by 5.155 seconds overall over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Perez finished third.

The Red Bull Ring was also a good day for Mclaren's Lando Norris, who finished fourth. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished eighth, behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and his own teammate, George Russell.

The full schedule is below, and lights are out at the British Grand Prix at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST today (Sunday, July 9) / 12 a.m. AEDT on Monday (July 10). Make sure you don't miss a second of it by watching a British Grand Prix live stream — potentially for FREE.

Read on for details about how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE British Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 British Grand Prix live stream for FREE. And this is one of the weekends where Americans can watch for free too.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, as will ORF in Austria. As will ABC, which you may get over-the-air via one of the best TV antennas.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the British Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the race.

2023 British Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with many of the F1 races this season, the 2023 British Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNEWS, with the race itself on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services. ESPN, also, can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

ESPN is on Sling Orange and Fubo. As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 British Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Recent deals have included 50% off for your first month.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2023 British Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution. And since this race is in the UK, Channel 4 will also air the event.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch its F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £15 per month (Sky Q is required), and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. For all 11 Sky Sports channels, you'll want the £33.99 package for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the British Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English on TSN4, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the British Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 British Grand Prix schedule

2023 F1 British Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The British Grand Prix weekend begins Friday (July 7), with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying are on Saturday (July 8), and the race is on Sunday (July 9).

Friday, July 7

Practice 1

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. BST

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. AEDT

Practice 2

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. PT

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST

2 a.m. – 3 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Saturday, July 8

Practice 3

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ET

3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. PT

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. BST

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. AEDT

Qualifying

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. - 8 a.m. PT

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. BST

1 a.m. – 2 a.m. AEDT

Sunday, July 9

British Grand Prix

10 a.m. ET

7 a.m. ET

3 p.m. BST

1 a.m. AEDT (Monday, July 10)

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hülkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

