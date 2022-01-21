Everton vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Aston Villa live stream features two teams that are both in need of a result. The home side have been riding a wave since appointing Steven Gerrard as manager in November but have recently hit a tricky patch of form. Meanwhile, Everton are looking to bounce back from a horrific run of form that cost head coach Rafa Benitez his job.

Everton vs Aston Villa Hotspur live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Saturday, January 22.

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a mixed first half of the season for Aston Villa. The summer saw a significant transfer outlay, with the likes of Danny Ings and Emi Buendia joining the Midlands side. Fan expectations were naturally high, and European qualify was considered a realistic prospect.

Unfortunately, results on the pitch were less than impressive, which lead to a switch in the dugout as Steven Gerrard replaced Dean Smith in November. This change initially resulted in a surge of good form over the festive period, but the side have now failed to win any of their last three.

A convincing win here could be the tonic that the club needs in order to push into the second half of the season, where they will hope to look up the table rather than down. An Everton side in turmoil could be the ideal opposition for Gerrard’s men to put their recent poor run behind them and get back to winning ways.

After a run of just one win in 12 games, the news that Rafa Benitez had been sacked as Everton boss was hardly a surprise. The Liverpool legend was never a popular appointment and while the season started well for the Toffees, once the side hit a rough patch there was always the sense that Rafa was on borrowed time.

Club hero Duncan Ferguson has stepped in as caretaker manager and he’ll be looking to replicate the impressive form the club enjoyed last time he took up the temporary role in December 2019. The good news is that key players like Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are finally back in the squad after prolonged injury-related absences, which will give Everton a massive boost.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Who will come out on top here? Find out by watching the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.