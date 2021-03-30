Epic Amazon spring sale: Echo devices from $17

If you're waiting for the right moment to get yourself one of the best Alexa compatible devices on the market, now is the time to act. With Easter holidays right around the corner, the biggest e-tailer just surprised us with killer discounts on some of its flagship devices.

Amazon currently has an epic spring sale that's seen it put nearly all of its Echo devices on sale at up to 42% off. The sale includes the previous-gen and new gen Echo Dot, Echo Flex and Echo Show devices — all of which could be with you as soon as the next day, thanks to Amazon's fast delivery service. Just make sure you check out our roundup of the best Alexa speakers to see which one of these devices will be the best fit for you.

Amazon Echo devices deals

Echo Flex: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon

The Echo Flex plugs straight into your outlet and lets you bring Alexa to rooms/spaces where you don't want dangling cables or wires. The compact smart speaker is incredibly versatile and brings voice control to even more parts of your home. Bundle it with a motion sensor or night light for added super powers. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $10 slashed of its usual price, this smart speaker just became even more desirable. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 4th Gen is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape, complete with voice control so you can easily stream your favorite media, be it through Spotify or your preferred streaming services. Normally priced at $49, this deal takes 30% ($15) off its original price.View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th Gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked 25% off its listed price. View Deal

Echo Dot for kids (4th gen): was $59 now $44 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. An ideal kitchen or night table companion, it comes with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display that's great for kitchen activities. It's a significant upgrade from the Echo Show 5, with fuller sound and a screen that's big enough to enjoy videos. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal