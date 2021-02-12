Epic AirPods Pro deal: Apple's wireless earbuds are $179 right now

While we’ve seen AirPods Pro go on sale a few times already this year, finding a retailer with them in stock is becoming quite the challenge.

Currently, Sam’s Club has AirPods Pro for $180 . That 's $70 off the usual price of $250. Amazon and Walmart were also offering a similar discount but both retailers ran out of stock extremely quickly, so we don’t expect Sam’s Club to have this deal available for long.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $250 now $180 @ Sam's Club

This isn't the first time we've seen AirPods Pro on sale this year, but $180 is the lowest Apple's premium buds have been in 2021. With excellent active noise-canceling, great sound output and a sleek design, if you're after a new set of wireless earbuds look no further. View Deal

The AirPods Pro have been a permanent fixture on our best wireless earbuds list since they first launched. Featuring a slick design, three inbuilt microphones, active noise canceling, and IPX4 water resistance, the AirPods Pro is among the top-selling wireless earbuds on the market for good reason.

In our AirPods Pro review , we outline exactly why these are such a great buy. In particular, we praised the noise-canceling features, modern design, and the extremely comfortable semi-custom fit.

In short, if you’re after a set of wireless earbuds for everyday use then the AirPods Pro should absolutely be at the top of your list.

Sam’s Club has limited this deal to two pairs of AirPods Pro per customer, which should hopefully go some way towards keeping them in stock longer, but nevertheless we’d suggest picking up a set pronto to avoid disappointment.

If you’re not a Sam’s Club member yet, membership starts at $45 a year and comes with a whole host of perks, including free delivery and 2% cashback.