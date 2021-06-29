England vs Germany live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

England vs Germany Euro 2020 time, date, channel The England vs Germany Euro 2020 game starts on Tuesday (June 29) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC One or stream via BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The England vs Germany live stream will give us full coverage of one of the most eagerly anticipated games of Euro 2020.

These two sides have plenty of history: they've met seven times in major tournaments, with Germany winning four of those matches, including a World Cup semi-final in 1990 and a Euro semi-final in 1996. Of course England will look back to their World Cup final win in 1966, but that was 55 years ago now; in recent years, Germany have the upper hand.

Both sides will feel they have a genuine chance of winning this 2021 match-up. England coasted through Euro 2020 Group D, with 7 points from a possible 9 and no real drama. They also possess an exciting young squad including the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount, allied to experience from Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Germany were in Euro 2020 Group F, also known as the Group of Death, and came close to crashing out; they needed a late goal against Hungary to save their blushes. Even so, they still have plenty of quality. Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels have been brought back into the fold and offer tournament nous, while Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gündogan are a midfield trio that would walk into most sides.

It's all set up nicely to be a classic — or, possibly, a disappointing 0-0 settled by penalties. Either way, England vs Germany kicks off today (Tuesday June 29) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). The best part? You can watch it anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, final groups standings, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream for free

Every Euro 2020 game is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that means anyone can watch the tournament for free, wherever they are. How? Well, with one of the best VPN services you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from almost any other country.

With the England vs Germany live stream, for instance, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you do need to have a valid U.K. television licence.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream with a VPN

A VPN, also known as a virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you happen to be in. That's great news if you're away on vacation, visiting family or on a business trip, as it means you can access the streaming services you already pay for back home, even when you're somewhere else.

We've tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on lots of devices, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's completely risk-free.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the England vs Germany live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, with coverage from 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the England vs Germany live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you should have a valid TV licence.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN.

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the BBC has the honor of showing the England vs Germany live stream. As a result, it will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. BST, but coverage starts at 4 p.m. for pre-game punditry and analysis. Expect lots of footage of previous England-Germany matches, including the Euro 1996 semi-final and World Cup '66 final, plus much discussion around the possibility of a dreaded penalty shoot-out.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you will need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in Canada

In Canada, the England vs Germany live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch an England vs Germany live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the England vs Germany live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

