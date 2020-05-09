Early Memorial Day TV deal knocks $100 off our favorite 65-inch smart TV value

Best Buy is out to show us that it's never too early for Memorial Day sales. The retailers is slashing $100 off our favorite value-driven smart TV.

For a limited time, it has the Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) on sale for $649.99. That's $100 off and one of the best cheap TV deals we've seen.

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $649 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Vizio 65-inch M658-G1 brings quantum dot technology to Vizio's affordable M-series line. The result is one of the best TVs of the year.

In our Vizio M-Series Quantum review, the TV's new enhanced display produced fantastic color and brightness. Combined with the TV's full array local dimming panel, viewers can expect deep blacks and brighter brights. The new SmartCast 3 operating system also offers a richer interface than previous versions, with an added row of recommended content and a wider selection of locally installed apps.

The 4K TV also offers HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG) and Google ChromeCast built-in. Simply put — it's the best smart TV value you'll find and one of the best discounts we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.