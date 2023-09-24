Eagles vs Bucs live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 3 online

We're wrapping up the third week of the NFL season with not one, but two Monday Night Football games. The first of the night's matchups sees the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

Both teams are 2-0 to start the season, but both have looked a bit shaky in their wins. You'll have to tune into this NFL live stream to see which remains undefeated.

Eagles vs Bucs channel, start time The Eagles vs Bucs live stream airs Monday, Sept. 25.

• Start time — 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN+ or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Heading into week three of the NFL season, there were nine teams with an undefeated record. The Eagles and the Bucs were two of them, and remarkably, both were in divisions that had at least three teams without a loss. This is also the only game of the weekend to feature two undefeated teams.

However, it hasn't been easy for either: The Eagles, who defeated the Patriots and the Vikings, are just +11 in point differential, and the Bucs, who also beat the Vikings and the Bears, are at +13.

It's safe to say, though, that expectations are higher for the Eagles, who are the defending NFC champions; the Bucs, helmed by the now well-traveled Baker Mayfield, weren't expected to be among the top-tier teams in the league this year. Still, he's passed for a respectable 490 yards and three touchdowns in two games, and his 69.1% completion rate is in the top 10 among active quarterbacks this season.

Hurts has passed for fewer yards (363) as he's struggled to find his footing, but then he hasn't needed to throw the ball as much, as Philadelphia's offensive line has helped D'Andre Swift to rack up 178 yards rushing, third-best among all running backs. Tampa Bay's defense has only given up 108 yards on the ground in its first two games, but we would expect the Eagles to play to their strengths.

As of Friday afternoon, the Bucs are still 5-point home underdogs against the Eagles, according to DraftKings. The over/under is 46.

How to watch Eagles vs Bucs live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Eagles vs Bucs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Eagles vs Bucs live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Bucs live stream is going to be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. ABC is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas; ESPN+ costs $9.99/month.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT on September 30.

The other Monday Night Football game (the Rams vs. the Bengals) will air on ESPN and ESPN2, and will start at 8:15 pm ET.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select cities. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Bucs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Eagles vs Bucs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Eagles vs Bucs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Tuesday at 12:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Bucs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Eagles vs Bucs live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Eagles vs Bucs is available on TSN, CTV, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Eagles vs Bucs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.