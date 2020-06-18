EA Play Live 2020: Start time, date and how to watch all the new games

E3 might not be happening this year, but EA Play Live 2020 is here to keep the summer of big game reveals going strong. A special online-only version of EA's annual June conference, EA Play Live will take the wraps off of some of the mega publisher's biggest games for 2020 and beyond.

EA has already promised world gameplay premieres of hotly anticipated titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons and FIFA 21, but there are likely to be plenty of big surprises as well. Here's everything you need to know about EA Play Live 2020, including its start time, date, and how to watch the big show.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which console will win?

All of the PS5 games we know about

EA Play Live 2020 kicks off today (June 18) at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If past years are any indication, the show will likely be available for replay after it initially airs.

EA Play 2020 live stream

EA Play Live will broadcast on EA's official website, and will likely also be shown on the company's YouTube and Twitch pages. We'll embed the live stream right here as soon as it goes up.

EA Play Live 2020: What to expect

EA itself has already given us a good idea of what to expect from EA Play Live 2020. The big headliner will likely be the gameplay premiere of Star Wars: Squadrons, the new dogfighting game set to hit consoles and PCs this fall.

Get your first look at gameplay for #StarWarsSquadrons this Thursday at #EAPlayLive! https://t.co/RA6IafKKdi pic.twitter.com/gOtC95j6C6June 15, 2020

Sports fans have plenty to look forward to, as we'll see the gameplay premiere of FIFA 21 as well as a deeper look at Madden NFL 21. Respawn Entertainment has also asked fans to tune into EA Play to see "what's next" for Apex Legends, its wildly popular battle royale game. A Way Out director Josef Fares has also said his next game will be teased at EA Play, so expect yet another immersive narrative game from the popular creator.

GameReactor reports that a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster is in the works for Fall 2020, so an EA Play reveal would certainly get fans excited. And while it's a long shot, we'd love to see more of Dragon Age 4, which was last teased all the way back in December 2018.