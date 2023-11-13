Duke vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch Champions Classic college basketball online

When Duke and Michigan State square off with each other on Tuesday night (Nov. 14), there will be tension in the air.

Longtime rivals, Duke and Michigan State always bring their best in their matchups. But this time around, the ninth-ranked Duke is coming off a tough 78-73 home loss to No. 12 Arizona. And unlike so many years past, they don’t have Coach K there to help them steady the ship and ensure they don’t fall again to a ranked team in this college basketball live stream.

Duke vs Michigan State live stream schedule, channels The Duke vs Michigan State live stream airs on Tues., Nov. 14.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. BST (Nov. 14) 11:00 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 14)

• U.S. and channel — Watch on ESPN via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

18th-ranked Michigan State, meanwhile, has been facing its share of trouble this year. After dropping its home opener to James Madison, it took down Southern Indiana last week. Now all eyes are on Michigan State to see if it’s the tepid, slow-to-start team we saw against James Madison or if it can wallop Duke with the same intensity it beat Southern Indiana.

All that drama is only intensified by the fact that the teams are also facing off in hopes of taking home the Champions Classic. Since the Champions Classic began in 2011, four of the top teams in the country have squared off to see which team can take the crown. In addition to the Michigan State-Duke game, Kansas and Kentucky will be vying for a Champions Classic victory.

But for Duke and Michigan State, the stakes are higher than just the Champions Classic. Both programs need to prove they can hang for the whole season. And at least for now, there’s no clear indication which team is best — and can stand up to the pressures of a long season culminating in March Madness.

For its part, Las Vegas isn’t so sure either. As of this writing, the DraftKings sportsbook has Duke as a slight three-point favorite. And with an over/under of 143.5 points, DraftKings is expecting a strong offensive performance from both teams.

Needless to say, when Duke and Michigan State square off, it’s fun. And this will be no exception. Read on for more about the game and how you can watch Duke vs. Michigan State when they tip-off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

How to watch Duke vs Michigan State live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch Duke vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Duke vs Michigan State live streams in the US

In the U.S., ESPN is streaming the Duke vs. Michigan State game, which means you should be able to watch it on the cable or satellite provider of your choice. ESPN will also stream the game from the ESPN app.

ESPN is readily available on a slew of streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo and others.

Sling Orange, starts at just $40 per month and streams ESPN, along with 40 other channels. Meanwhile, Fubo delivers 121 channels, including ESPN, and costs $75 per month.

How to watch Duke vs Michigan State in the UK

If you’re in the UK, you’ll unfortunately find it quite difficult to watch the Duke-Michigan State game.

For one, it’ll tip off in the middle of the night and there are no options on local television to watch the game live. Instead, you may need to depend upon a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch the game.

How to watch Duke vs Michigan State live streams in Canada

While there may not be a way to watch Duke vs. Michigan State over the air in Canada, our neighbors to the north can still access a variety of streaming services, including Fubo, to watch the game.

Additionally, using a VPN like ExpressVPN is another great option for watching in Canada.

How to watch Duke vs Michigan State live streams in Australia

It's unfortunately a similar story with our friends in Australia, who will find it quite difficult to watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game.