Don't use PS5 or Xbox Series X for video streaming — here’s why

If you regularly use your PS5 or Xbox Series X console to access some of the best streaming services, including Netflix or Disney Plus, you might want to rethink your viewing habits and instead switch to one of the best streaming devices or watch via a Smart TV.

That’s because a new report from FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab) suggests that video streaming on a next-gen console is energy hungry. The investigation found that on average both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consume significantly more power when streaming compared to dedicated streaming devices such as a Google Chromecast or Apple TV.

The raw numbers speak for themselves. FlatpanelsHD found that when streaming the PS5 consumes around 80W of power. The Xbox Series X drains 57W, and its sibling console, Xbox Series S, demands 35W. These numbers are particularly high when compared to a Chromecast that requires just 3.2W, or an Apple TV, which drains around 4W.

Energy consumption during streaming (via FlatpanelsHD) Streaming device Watts PS5 80W PS4 95W Xbox Series X 57W Xbox Series S 35W Apple TV (2nd Gen) 4W Chromecast w/ Google TV 3.2W

As the cost of energy continues to spiral it may be worth investing in a dedicated streaming device in order to reduce your overall power consumption, especially if you’re a frequent streamer. Of course, changing the device you use to access streaming services is unlikely to instantly reduce your energy bill but over time it could make a difference.

Lower power consumption isn’t the only reason to switch to a dedicated streaming device either. A Chromecast or Apple TV 4K typically offers higher quality streams and an overall better user experience. FlatpanelsHD points out that console apps don’t usually support dynamic range matching and often force everything into HDR even when the content doesn’t support it. Plus, neither next-gen console offers frame rate matching, which can lead to occasional video stuttering. In fact, the PS5 doesn’t support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atomos either.

So while you might find streaming via a PS5 or Xbox Series X more convenient, you should consider switching to a separate device or making use of your TV's smart features if it has them (most modern televisions do). Watching Netflix on a Chromecast instead of a gaming console is not only energy efficient but an overall better experience as well. That's a win-win.