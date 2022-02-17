Does Goodwill take mattresses, box springs and bedroom furniture?

Goodwill mattress donations used to be a viable option for people looking to get rid of an old mattress (or bed frame), but sadly that’s no longer the case. So if you’re wondering whether Goodwill takes mattresses, the answer is not at the moment. It does, however, take other types of bedroom furniture, which we cover in this article.

So if your old mattress is beyond repair, then you will need to know how to dispose of a mattress properly, as most charities and organizations, including Goodwill, only accept good-quality and fully functional items that are safe and hygienic for use.

Think it could last a little longer? Then here we also talk you through how to figure out whether your current mattress is salvageable. The other option is to go for something new and to invest in the best mattress for your body and sleep, as some brands will either offer a free collection of your old mattress or they’ll charge a small fee for removing it. Either way, it saves you a job.

Why doesn’t Goodwill take mattresses?

At this time, and according to its latest guidelines, Goodwill currently does not take mattresses. This is because of current laws in the US, which require donated mattresses to be refurbished and sanitized before they are fit for sleeping.

This is simply not cost effective for Goodwill to do, so it therefore does not currently accept mattresses. Goodwill does, however, accept plenty of other bedroom items, including bed sheets, curtains and small furniture under 25lbs.

If you have a clean mattress that’s still in good condition and you wish to donate it, then there are still ways you can pass it on to other charities and schemes. Alternatively, if your mattress is not fit for further use, then you may want to consider recycling it or disposing of it properly using a junk removal firm.

Does Goodwill take box springs?

As with mattresses, Goodwill does not currently accept box springs or bed frames. While it does accept bedroom furniture under the weight of 25lbs, it cannot take bulky box springs, even ones that are in good condition.

However, there are charities and organizations that will take your unwanted box springs – as long as they are clean, undamaged (including no rips) and fit for use. The Furniture Bank Network has plenty of information on what is available in your area, and once you have found somewhere local that fits the bill, get in contact first to make sure they can accept your goods.

Many will pick up the box spring from your home and also take your mattress, so you can conveniently declutter in one move while passing on your goods so someone else can benefit from them.

Does Goodwill take bedroom furniture?

Yes, Goodwill takes bedroom furniture but it needs to weigh under 25lbs, according to its latest guidelines. However, it will not accept baby cribs, box springs or bed frames regardless of the condition they are in.

While some items are prohibited from being donated because of federal law that stipulates safety standards, most general furniture such as bedside tables and drawers will be accepted. But, it’s still worth checking with your local Goodwill store before donating as the rules can vary from store to store.

Any bedroom furniture you donate will need to be safe and in good working condition. If this does not apply, as with box springs, then there are other ways you can dispose of the furniture including with junk disposable firms or at recycling centers. Goodwill will also take the following in new or a gently used condition:

Bedroom lamps

Bed linens

Blankets

Bedroom furniture under 25lbs in weight

Where else can you donate a mattress?

If your mattress is in good condition, then there will be many places where you can donate your mattress. The Furniture Bank Network offers a directory of places in North America where you can pass on your unwanted beds, box springs, and furniture.

As well as local charities, your nearby Salvation Army may also be able to take your mattress (including pickup), but contact them first to make sure. Other options include Habitat For Humanity International. You can also make contact with local shelters to see whether they are currently in need of a mattress.

If your mattress is old, yellowing, sagging, or torn, then it should not be donated. These can, however, be recycled or disposed of responsibly. Earth911 has a mattress recycling resource on its website, so you can find a recycling facility local to you. The Mattress Recycling Council is another excellent resource with plenty of information.

Lastly, companies such as 1-800-Got-Junk will take away mattresses that are beyond repair – some even take mattresses with bed bugs, but may have to be treated by a pest controller first before it is accepted.

What to consider before throwing away a mattress

1. Double-check your mattress warranty

The average mattress warranty is 10 years, though some, such as on latex and organic mattresses, come with 25 year warranties. Some brands, such as Nectar, DreamCloud and Avocado Green, offer lifetime warranties. So if your mattress is damaged or defective, first check what the warranty will and won’t cover you for before you think about getting rid of your mattress.

Read more in our feature answering how do mattress warranties work.

2. Take a second look at the condition of the mattress

If the sagging or staining is only light, there are ways to temporarily boost the comfort, support and cleanliness of your mattress until you are in a position to upgrade. Investing in the best mattress topper for your budget can help make an older bed softer, firmer or cooler as needed, while adding pillows to spots with sagging can give you more support.

Learning how to clean a mattress properly is another way to help extend its lifespan. Cleaning it may also get it into a better shape for donation.

If you are ready to invest in a new bed, then take a look at our guide to the best mattresses in a box for every budget, plus the best memory foam mattress for different sleeping positions.