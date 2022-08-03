Disney Plus just delayed She-Hulk's release date — and we're confused

This is more confusing than She-Hulk's CGI or scale. The She-Hulk release date and schedule just got changed ever so slightly, bucking the current trends that Disney does for its Marvel and Star Wars original shows.

The announcement — that She-Hulk is moving from August 17 to August 18 — came at the Television Critics Association Summer 2022 Press Tour today (Wednesday, August 3). It's an interesting move, as Disney Plus has been releasing its new Marvel and Star Wars titles on Wednesdays. And it's been that way for over a year, ever since Loki debuted on Wednesday, June 9 (and got great ratings).

All of She-Hulk's nine-episode run will also bow on Thursdays as well. This news comes shortly after Andor just got kicked down the road from August 31 to September 21 (both Wednesdays).

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the next upcoming Marvel movie or series, will be Marvel's first "comedy series," and it stars Tatiana Maslany, as Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, a attorney who works on "superhuman-oriented legal cases" (Disney's own words) and also becomes She-Hulk. It will also bring in MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo (who is playing "Smart Hulk," as Disney calls him), Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Disney Plus also announced that Dancing with the Stars season 31 debuts on September 19, and that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 arrives on September 28.

Analysis: Is Disney learning to spread its biggest shows out?

As someone who watched Obi-Wan and Ms. Marvel, I was kind of annoyed how both would drop the same morning (Wednesdays). If this is signaling that Marvel's moving to Thursdays and Star Wars shows keep Wednesdays — or that Disney knows it shouldn't overload folks by placing shows on the same day, color us 'happy.'

If Disney can learn to spread out its shows releases, those of us who watch things on day 1 may start to feel better in a small way about the subscription. Personally, I don't love feeling like Disney Plus is a service I only use one day a week. This isn't a huge change to that value proposition, I'll admit.