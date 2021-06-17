Diablo 2: Resurrected release date, beta, trailer, gameplay and more

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a full reboot of the Blizzard's hack-and-slash RPG first released two decades ago. It promises updated graphics, 4K gaming, and all the content from Diablo II and it's expansions.

However, Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster, not a remake — as head of Diablo, Rod Fergusson stressed at the initial announcement. Gameplay-wise, fans can look forward to 3D models and quality-of-life changes improving on the original experience. But if the nostalgia is too much to bear, a legacy toggle lets you switch from the new graphics to those of the original Diablo 2.

Launching on Battle.net means that we'll see features available on release that weren't around back in 2000, like dedicated servers, and easy access to your friends list.

The downside is that modding will be affected because of Battle.net's stricter security measures. But mods will still be allowed so long as they're not injecting code straight into the game.

Pre-orders are open now and there's even a beta you can get into to get a sneak peek prior to launch. Carry on reading for everything you need to know about Diablo 2: Resurrected and the open multiplayer beta later this summer.

Diablo 2: Resurrected trailer

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The release date for Diablo 2: Resurrected is September 23, 2021. The date was announced during the Xbox E3 2021 show. The remaster is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. There's also an open beta on the way later this summer, and you can check out how to get in and what's included below.

The first trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected dropped along with the game's announcement. It shows off snippets of game footage, comparing the original and remastered graphics.

It also confirmed that players can look forward to cross platform progression between PC and consoles. These consoles will be the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

We were just treated to a brand new trailer courtesy of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. It showed off a few seconds of cinematics, as well as single-player and multiplayer gameplay. We got confirmation that the game will be optimized for Xbox Series X and Series S, as you'd expect, with up to 4K 60 frames per second.

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Blizzard is running a Diablo 2: Resurrected multiplayer open beta in August. That means that anyone can participate in the shenanigans, but there's early access for players who opt to pre-order.

Five of the game's final seven character classes will be available to try out in the beta, including the Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, and Sorceress from the core game, and the Druid from the Lord of Destruction expansion. The Necromancer and Assassin won't be included in the beta's roster, but will be fully playable at launch on September 23.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta will take place on "supporting platforms" but they've not been announced just yet. You can check out your pre-order options below.

Diablo 2: Resurrected gameplay

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While we've only had a couple of trailers drop, Diablo fans have seen plenty of what's going to be on offer this September, thanks to the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha which ran back in April. Players got some hands-on time with the Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress, but the alpha was limited to single-player only.

In case you didn't get in, and haven't caught up with all of the visual improvements, you can check out the comparison video from GameSpot which shows off segments of Act 1 with the Sorceress.

Blizzard has stated that while Diablo 2: Resurrected will take "full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware" the hack-and-slash gameplay of twenty years ago has been preserved — albeit with a few modern tweaks.

And for those who want a trip down memory lane, the legacy toggle will allow you to play the title in "the original 800 x 600 experience."

Diablo 2: Resurrected improvements

Let's get down to the most important order of business: What new features and improvements are we going to see in Diablo 2: Resurrected that weren't around in the original?

Improved graphics and surround sound support

The biggest draw, of course, is the graphical overhaul and brand new cinematics. Players can enjoy the game in up to 4K 60fps, with new 3D models, and dynamic lighting. Sounds like a dream! And where would we be without an aural upgrade to boot? While the sound effects themselves remain as per the original, we can expect "a complete audio remaster in Dolby Surround 7.1 sound." Talking about the surround sound mastering, Fergusson said (via PC Gamer):

"We're taking the atmospherics in the world up, so you can hear the wind blowing through the streets and the rustling in the jungle. But we're not changing those iconic sounds, like placing a skull into a socket or putting a potion into your belt. The things you have those Pavlovian response to, knowing it's Diablo 2. Those are the sounds you're still going to hear."

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Cross-platform progression

Cross-progression between PC and console is another new addition, so your character and their loot can travel between platforms. However, as the website notes, you'll need "a linked Battle.net account and separate Diablo II: Resurrected purchase for each supporting platform."

Players who have their original Diablo 2 save will be pleased to hear that you can carry the classic save over to Diablo 2: Resurrected. So you don't have to start over with the newcomers who were just a twinkle in their parents eyes when you played the original game.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Expanded and shared stash

One quality of life improvement that even purists will be grateful for is an expanded and shared stash. The personal stash has been increased from 6 x 8 to 10 x 10 grid, while the shared stash is available to all characters attached to one Battle.net account. That means no more mule characters!

Auto-gold/ auto-loot

Interestingly, some features that might be appreciated by a more modern audience have been shunned in favor of the authentic Diablo 2 experience, while others can be toggled on and off. Auto-gold, for example, lets you pick up gold by running over it, rather than clicking on it. Meanwhile, quest markers on the map were a no-go, even though play testers (who had never played the original title) were asking for it.

"Most players play with the map up while they play the game,” Rob Gallerani, principal designer at Vicarious Visions, told Polygon. “And a request we got in the play test — very much from people who have never played [Diablo 2] but are used to playing more modern games — will be like, 'I just got a quest. Where’s the dot on the map telling me where to go?'

"We looked into doing something like that, and you’re like, 'Well, it doesn’t doesn’t break anything, right? It’s not making my character overpowered or anything like that.' And it totally changed the vibe of the game."

Auto-gold has been rationalised away with the explanation that "the physical aspect of having to run around" is still there, rather than having it all sucked up "a giant vacuum," as Gallerani told PCGamesN.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

New hotkeys and controller support

In an effort to make the user experience more streamlined and efficient, Diablo 2: Resurrected will introduce new hotkeys for additional commands, as well as controller support on PC.

There's also an auto-party system for joining public games, and inviting people to your own, but again, you can take it or leave it — similar to the auto-gold toggle.

Diablo 2: Resurrected should have comprehensive controller support (Image credit: Future)

Accessibility options

After 20 years, we're finally seeing some decent accessibility options introduced for Diablo 2: Resurrected. From low vision mode, to text size, to colourblind modes — the remake takes accessibility to a new level.

"When we talk about modernization, accessibility was one of the first key things that was on our mind," game producer Matthew Cederquis, told Game Rant. "Even just little things, like accessibility of the size of the screen you can play it on, it's a lot bigger. It is very important to us."

Diablo 2: Resurrected pre-orders

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

You can pre-order Diablo 2: Resurrected ahead of its September 23 release date now. A bonus of doing so is early access to the multiplayer beta this August.

The standard edition comes in at $39.99/£34.99 and includes all of the content from both Diablo 2, and the Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction expansion. Here's what's else is thrown in. As per the store page, "players who already own any component of the Collection (e.g. Diablo® III) can get the remaining components at a discount by purchasing the Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade."

Diablo 2: Resurrected base game

Early access to open beta

Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you'd rather pay a little more for an avalanche of content, then the Diablo Prime Evil Collection might be worth a look, coming in at $59.99/£49.99:

Diablo 2: Resurrected base game

Early access to open beta

Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3

Diablo 3

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls expansion

Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer pack

Mephisto pet for Diablo 3

Hatred’s Grasp wings for Diablo 3

Diablo 2: Resurrected outlook

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Modernizing old games for new hardware is no bad thing, and with Diablo 2: Resurrected it looks like Blizzard is taking the smart approach, offering some neat changes and a graphics boost without changing the essence of the original game.

We'd need some hands-on time before we cast any real judgments. But for people after an new Diablo game then September could be a good month for them. For folks after a more cheerful RGP, then maybe check out what we know so far about Fable 4.