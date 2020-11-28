Cyber Monday PS5 deals — what to expect and the best sales

The PS5 is here, as are a ton of Cyber Monday deals that are starting to get underway. With these sales, you can save on games and accessories for the high-demand, low-supply console and be happily gaming into 2021. Just be sure to act fast: There are only a few days left before normal pricing starts again.

Sony's next-gen system is still less than a month old, so odds are we're not going to see discounts on the PS5 itself. At best, there's a chance we'll see some worthwhile PS5 bundles crop up that include games and accessories at an overall discounted price. It's the start of a new generation, after all. It's the perfect time for extra controllers, PlayStation Plus subscriptions and games to be sold together.

If you're one of the many people still trying to buy a PS5, you may be in luck: the weekend between Black Friday and leading up to and including Cyber Monday is also a key time to try to buy the console itself. Retailers such as Walmart and GameStop will be offering additional stock now that initial supplies have sold out.

Here's what to expect from PS5 deals over the weekend and on Cyber Monday, as well as a look at the best sales we've spotted so far.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals: What to expect

The PS5 has been released in both the U.S. and U.K... Sony's latest console costs $499 for the standard model, and $399 for the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition. We don't expect either of these models to be on sale for Cyber Monday — it's hard enough to even find a PS5 in stock as it is.

We wouldn't be surprised to see certain retailers offer their own custom PS5 bundles that get you a bunch of games and accessories out of the gate. GameStop has already done this, with a $769 bundle that gave you an extra controller, copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls and a year of PlayStation Plus. (The deal seems to have disappeared along with most of the PS5 inventory.) With that in mind, it's very possible that similar bundles will return during the busy shopping season.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 will work with almost all PS4 games and accessories, many of which will see big discounts for Cyber Monday. We've already seen new titles such as Madden NFL 21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla available for $10 to $30 off, respectively, and many of those games include free upgrades to their PS5 versions. And with all of these savings you may be able to afford an upgrade to a 4K TV so your PS5 games look pristine so check out the best Cyber Monday TV deals for all the bargains.

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals right now

PS5 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $60 now $47.99 @ Amazon

Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed game lets you play as a Viking. Want to raid villages, pillage the homes of your enemies, and live out Nordic war fantasies? If yes, then this the PS5 game to buy. Given how new Valhalla is, its current sale price is a solid deal.

Godfall: was $70 now $59.94 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion: Was $60 now $29.99 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: was $60 now $24.99 @ Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: Was $60 now $49.94 @ Amazon

God of War: was $20 now $9.99 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition: was $40 now $19.99

Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition: $49.88 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima: was $60 now $39.99 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 (PS5): was $70 now $60.94 @ Amazon.

NBA 2K21 is the latest iteration of this popular franchise, with upgraded visuals, improvements to the MyCareer mode, and much smoother gameplay thanks to the PlayStation 5's latest-generation hardware.

PlayStation Plus (1 year): Was $60 now $29.99 @ CDKeys

PS5 accessories

While the PS5's exclusive accessories likely won't be discounted for Cyber Monday, there are plenty of discounts on great PS4 accessories that will work on your PS5.

Qanba Drone Joystick: was $80 now $69.28 @ Amazon

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: Was $400 now $219.99

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $80 now $69.99 @ Amazon

PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $69.99 @ Amazon

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: $69.96 @ Amazon

DualSense Charging Station: $29.99 @ Target

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset PS5: $99.99 @ Target

PS5 Media Remote: $29.99 @ Target

PS5 HD Camera: $59.99 @ Best Buy

