Commanders vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 online

The Commanders vs Giants live stream has two NFC East teams heading in opposite directions. Washington has new life with Taylor Heinicke under center, while New York is hoping to get a bevy of players back health and ready to go for this NFL live stream.

Commanders vs Giants channel, start time The Commanders vs Giants live stream airs Sunday (Dec 4).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Overall, the Washington Commanders are 7-5 this season, but with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback they are a 5-1 football team. The 29-year-old signal caller took over for an injured Carson Wentz in Week 7 and hasn’t looked back. He helped the Commanders to their latest win throwing two touchdown passes last week in their 19-13 victory over the Falcons. Running back Brian Robinson also helped the cause gaining 105 yards on the ground, marking the rookie first career 100-yard game.

The Commanders have a bit of an odd schedule after the next three weeks as they have a chance to make a real impact on the NFC East standings. Washington visits the Giants Sunday, then takes their bye week, then plays the Giants again, this time at home. The meetings could be happening at just the right time for Heinicke and company as they are playing their best ball of the year, while the Giants are hitting a rough patch in their season.

The Giants were sitting at 7-2 just three weeks ago. Then they took a hard loss on their home field to the Lions, before taking another “L” to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Injuries have taken their toll on the G-men as they have missed starting corners, Fabian Moreau and Adoree Jackson as well as offensive lineman Evan Neal and Jon Feliciano just to name a few. Earlier in the season, 2021 first round pick wide receiver Kadarius Toney injured his hamstring and was later traded to the Chiefs.

There is some good news on the injury front, ESPN is reporting the Giants could get Feliciano, Moreau and Neal back and ready to go for kickoff against the Commanders. A banged up offensive line has had a direct impact on the lackluster rushing attack of the Giants. Saquon Barkley has been held to under 40-rushing-yards in back-to-back games for just the second time in his career. On thanksgiving he ran the ball 11 times for just 39 yards but did have a rushing touchdown.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Commanders as 2.5-point road favorites against the Giants. Taylor Heinicke started both games against the Giants last season, winning both.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

How to watch Commanders vs Giants live stream from anywhere

Commanders vs Giants live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Commanders vs Giants live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 4)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Commanders vs Giants live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Commanders vs Giants live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Commanders vs Giants.

Commanders vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Commanders vs Giants on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Commanders vs Giants live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Commanders vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Commanders vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Commanders vs Giants live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Commanders vs Giants live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.