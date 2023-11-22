Commanders vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game live stream: How to watch online, start time and odds

The Commanders vs Cowboys live stream has Dallas looking at another opportunity to beat up on a sub-500 team. And if there’s anything Dak and ‘Dem Boys have proven this season, it’s that they don’t just beat bad teams, they dismantle them. Now, Sam Howell and the Commanders will try their best to avoid being the Cowboys’ latest victim in this Thanksgiving Day NFL live stream.

Commanders vs Cowboys channel, start time The Commanders vs Cowboys live stream airs on Thursday, Nov. 23 .

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS

Washington (4-7) is in the midst of an odd, struggle-filled season. In one version of Commanders football this year, they were able to take the NFL-leading Eagles down to the wire in two of their losses this season including a Week 4 overtime loss in Philly.

Then in another version, they fell to the Giants' backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 7, only to lose to the Giants again last week, this time to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito under center for New York. For Washington fans trying to enjoy their Thanksgiving, you can only hope the better brand of the Commanders football rolls into Dallas for this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (7-3) are coming off another blowout win, this one a 33-10 victory over the Panthers in Carolina. Overall, the Cowboys have a plus-127-point differential, tied with the Ravens atop the NFL and the win marked their sixth double-digit win of the season.

A lot of this is thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott, who is on pace for his third 30-touchdown season. He's also in reach of setting a new career high for passer rating. Prescott is currently ranked fourth in the NFL with a 104.0 passer rating and he’s never had a higher passer rating than 104.9 in his previous seven seasons.

But while Dak is putting together a career year, the Dallas defense shouldn't be overlooked. They have been great this season in not only preventing touchdowns but also historic at scoring touchdowns.

Cornerback DaRon Bland is currently tied for the league lead with six interceptions and is also tied for most pick-sixes in a season. Last week against the Panthers, Bland intercepted Bryce Young and returned it 30 yards for a score to pull into a four-way tie with Eric Allen, Jim Kearney and Ken Houston for a share of the NFL record. Luckily for Brand, he has seven more games to try and set a new record in the league. In this particular matchup, he’s facing a quarterback in Sam Howell who is tied with Josh Allen for most interceptions thrown this season with 12.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as a big 11-point favorite against the Commanders and the over/under is 49 points. Dallas is 32-22-1 all-time in their Thanksgiving Day games, so betting against them this week could be a mistake.

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys from anywhere

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Commanders vs Cowboys game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, the game can be watched via streaming services that carry CBS.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV.

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Commanders vs Cowboys.

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

The Commanders vs Cowboys live stream starts Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN.

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season.

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Commanders vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Commanders vs Cowboys NFL live stream.