Cobra Kai season 4 could bring back Karate Kid III villain

Karate's bad boy may be kicking his way back into town on Cobra Kai season 4. Sean Kanan, who played Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid III, recently teased that he may be joining the Cobra Kai cast.

Cobra Kai season 4 is currently filming in Atlanta for the next few months. Kanan could easily be the latest cast member from the original Karate Kid films to appear on the series, following Elizabeth Shue, Yuji Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita.

Kanan hinted at a possible cameo to FanRoom Live, saying, "I've spoken with the producers multiple times so, all I can say is we saw a little clip of Mike Barnes in Season 3, and if I had to say, I don't think that we've seen the last of him. We shall see."

If you need a refresher on Karate Kid Part III, Mike was a much-feared professional karate fighter who was hired by evil mogul Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), an old friend of John Kreese (Martin Kove). Terry was determined to get revenge on Daniel La Russo (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) on his buddy's behalf.

Mike was supposed to defeat Daniel at the All Valley Karate Tournament in exchange for part ownership of new Cobra Kai dojos. But Daniel prevailed and the good guys triumphed over the bad guys.

A post shared by Sean Kanan (@sean.kanan) A photo posted by on

An appearance by Mike in Cobra Kai season 4 would make sense. At the end of season 3, Kreese made a phone call to an unknown person. Fans have speculated that the recipient is Terry Silver, since Kreese is looking at a photo from their Vietnam War days. The call also takes place right after Kreese has challenged Daniel and his former student, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), to a duel of dojos at the All Valley Tournament.

It's no great leap to guess that Cobra Kai season 4 will bring back Terry Silver, which also opens the window for a Mike Barnes cameo.

"I think (the creators) would like to work everybody in,” Kanan told the Desert Sun. “At least 50 people a day hit me up on Instagram asking me if I’m coming back for season four. I think there’s a definite possibility, but I can neither confirm nor deny.”