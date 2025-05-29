'Karate Kid: Legends' is a charming, energetic sequel but not quite a knockout

Following the end of "Cobra Kai's" run on Netflix, Sony Pictures has come out swinging with "Karate Kid: Legends," the sixth movie in the martial arts franchise.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, "Karate Kid: Legends" is a fresh chapter that unites former stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio with the new titular kid, talented martial artist, Li Fong ("American Born Chinese" star Ben Wang).

Critically, the movie looks to be on the back foot. At the time of writing, it's sitting at a middling 59% rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Some critics have fallen for its charms, while others see it as a lacking follow-up.

Having just attended a preview screening of "Karate Kid: Legends," I can't necessarily see why it's struggling quite so much. "Karate Kid: Legends" is by no means an all-timer, but I think there's a lot to like here.

Read on for my full take on "Karate Kid: Legends" and why I don't think would-be viewers should count this summer movie out just yet.

'Karate Kid: Legends' is a feel-good follow-up with a terrific new 'Kid' at the helm

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Functioning as a sort of follow-up to 2010's "The Karate Kid," sans Dre Parker (sorry, Jaden Smith), "Karate Kid: Legends" introduces us to Li Fong, a talented kung fu student studying under Chan's Mr. Han in China.

Li and his mother move to the Big Apple, and she's pretty keen that he stays out of trouble in their new home. He agrees to do just that but struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in.

When he inevitably finds trouble with a local karate champ, he opts to enter the ultimate karate competition, and, with the help of both his sensei and the original Karate Kid himself, Daniel LaRusso learns to combine both fighting styles for another showdown.

"Karate Kid: Legends," then, is aiming to be another underdog crowd-pleaser, and for the most part, it succeeds. It's absolutely a nostalgia play and a recycling of the franchise's past story beats, but this is a cheesy, new-generation rehash that's nevertheless a very fun ride to be on.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The action itself is, importantly, very fun to watch. While it can be sloppily stitched together, the movie's fight sequences and training montages are dynamic, engaging, and occasionally slip up in some dafter manoeuvres.

The big win, for me, though, is Ben Wang himself. He's paired up with a likable ensemble, from the much-touted senseis down to Li's love interest (Sadie Stanley) and unlikely ally, Alan (Wyatt Oleff), but "Karate Kid: Legends" is undoubtedly his film.

As Li Fong, he gets the chance to show off his obvious physical talents, and he matches the action with plenty of charm that'll have you rooting for him long before the final bout rolls around.

Granted, that won't take too long; "Karate Kid: Legends" hurtles along at a breakneck pace, for better and worse. It means returning fans will be spared a lot of set-up, but also means other characters don't get much to do.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

There are other problems, too. I've already explained it offers little beyond a TikTok-era spin on the "Karate Kid" tale for the TikTok generation, but it also boasts a paper-thin villain in Conor Day (Aramis Knight).

Franchise devotees should also go in knowing that both Chan and Macchio are present for far less of the short runtime than the marketing has suggested. It almost feels like Macchio's original "Kid" was brought in after "Cobra Kai" really took off.

Nevertheless, the well-trodden formula still just ... works. Despite its issues, "Karate Kid: Legends" follows the beats well and makes for a satisfying watch, one with laughs and heart, and I really do think viewers might enjoy it.

Verdict: Give 'Karate Kid: Legends' a fighting chance

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

"Karate Kid: Legends" is by no means a perfect film, but it is a breezy, charming action-comedy that absolutely hurtles along, delivering energetic, entertaining brawls.

It could have used a little room to breathe, and a lot more from its martial arts masters, but the feel-good story, big screen thrills and Ben Wang's winning lead turn won me over. There are issues, but I hope moviegoers give "Karate Kid: Legends" a shot.

"Karate Kid: Legends" is in U.S. theaters from Friday, May 30, and is playing in U.K. cinemas now.