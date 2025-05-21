Netflix just dropped an explosive new trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit action-comedy show — and it’s returning soon

In 2023, Netflix’s “FUBAR” saw titan-sized action man Arnold Schwarzenegger taking center-stage as retired operative Luke Brunner in the streaming service’s popular action-comedy series.

Fast forward two years, and he’s “back” to do it all over again in “FUBAR” season 2. And if you want a taste of what’s in store in this (as creator Nick Santora puts it) “bananas” second chapter, you’re in luck: Netflix just dropped a trailer for the show’s sophomore season. You can find it below:

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Above all else, the big takeaway here is the addition of “Matrix” star Carrie-Anne Moss. She’s boarded the show as one of Brunner’s former flames, East German spy, Greta Nelso.

Her arrival certainly spells trouble — Greta quite literally promises that she and her associate, ex-MI6 agent Theodore Chips (Guy Burnet) are going to “destroy the world,” after all — and she looks like an incredibly capable (and dangerous!) addition to the show.

Elsewhere, the “FUBAR” season 2 trailer is an explosive mix of all-out action and comedy, boasting plenty of shootouts, Arnie popping out of a tank, deadly hand-to-hand brawls, and bizarrely, more than one dance routine.

The gags aren’t exactly high-brow, and the gags are kinda one-note, but it nevertheless looks like a fresh dose of chaos for its fans. And with Schwarzenegger himself telling Tudum season 2 “it is bigger, it is better” and promising there’s “more of everything” coming along, it sounds like fans are going to want to binge it ASAP.

Excited for “FUBAR” season 2? Well, you don’t have long to wait: “FUBAR” season 2 starts streaming exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, June 12.

What else do we know about ‘FUBAR’ season 2?

Netflix has already shared a “FUBAR” season 2 synopsis, though it doesn’t give much more away than the trailer above. It reads: “Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative - who just so happened to be his daughter - he’s back and face to face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world… if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

In addition to Schwarzenegger you can see that the “FUBAR” season 1 gang’s all here; returning cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Scott Thompson, Fabiana Udenio, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Adam Pally, Tom Arnold, Aparna Briell and Barbara Eve Harris.

Need something to stream while you wait for “FUBAR” season 2 to drop? Check out our round-up of the best action movies on Netflix and our overall list of the best Netflix shows for tons more top streaming recommendations to keep you entertained over the coming weeks