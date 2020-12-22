Christmas deal — take $225 off Saatva mattresses

Christmas is right around the corner, but December mattress deals are still going strong. In fact, we have an exclusive deal on a mattress which holds a top spot in our best mattress guide.

Currently, Saatva is taking $225 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the one of the biggest dollar-off discounts they've offered all year and it beats their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos, which only took $200 off.

Exclusive deal Saatva Classic Mattress: from $774 @ Saatva

Save $225: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $225 off the price when you spend $1,000.View Deal

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $774 (Twin XL), which is $225 off its original price of $999. Alternatively, the discount can also be used with purchases of Saatva's sateen sheet sets, memory foam pillow bundles, and sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundles.

Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires on January 4, so get this Christmas deal while you can.