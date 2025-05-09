NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, May 10 (#699)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 10 for puzzle #699 are little bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #698, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #699. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Beans, Minus, Love, Energy, Zip, Best, Comic, Sans, Sincerely, Wanting, Bacon, Sunset, Absent, Landing, Cheers, and Pep.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Letter sign-offs

: Letter sign-offs 🟩 Green : Without

: Without 🟦 Blue : Vigor

: Vigor 🟪 Purple: ____ Strip

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Visit the strip with some vim and don't leave your letters wanting.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #699?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Letter sign-offs: Best, cheers, love, sincerely

Best, cheers, love, sincerely 🟩 Without: Absent, minus, sans, wanting

Absent, minus, sans, wanting 🟦 Vigor: Beans, energy, pep, zip

Beans, energy, pep, zip 🟪 ____ Strip: Bacon, comic, landing, sunset

The set I saw first was pep and zip, which led to beans and energy. My first guess was that this was the green, so I held it for a moment.

From there I saw absent, minus, sans and wanting as what I thought was a "lacking" group which seemed more green.

Still wasn't sure what the purple was but I wasn't looking for it very hard. So, I rolled the dice on the pep set being blue.

Than I put in the green set.

From there I finally figured out the purple and yellow groups. So I put in the the purple first with bacon strip, comic strip, landing strip and sunset strip.

And we ended with the yellow sign-offs to a letter of best, cheers, love, sincerely.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 TV display settings: Brightness, color, contrast, tint

Brightness, color, contrast, tint 🟩 Fuzzy, as a memory: Dim, faint, remote, vague

Dim, faint, remote, vague 🟦 Results of some arithmetic: Difference, product, quotient, sum

Difference, product, quotient, sum 🟪 Window treatments in the singular: Blind, drape, shade, shutter

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #698, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I've mentioned this before but some of the challenge in the "easier" (those under rated under 3) puzzles is in guessing what the maker thinks is easy versus hard, where the harder puzzles its actually seeing the Connections.

I was stuck between a math problem and a window.

So, my guess as to the purple today was blind, drape, shade and shutter as window treatments, because they were missing their plural S.

From there, the blue category's math words of sum, quotient, difference and product stuck out to me.

I had assumed early on that the brightness, color, contrast and tint were TV related but wasn't sure if it was green or yellow. So I put it in thinking it was green, alas it was yellow.

Thus we ended on green's dim, faint, remote and vague as fuzzy memories, which seems more like a yellow level category than a green compared to TV settings, but that's just my opinion.