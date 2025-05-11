NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, May 11 (#700)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 11 for puzzle #700 are a little bit easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #699, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #700. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Boss, Goose, Tickle, Suit, Duck, Health, Snake, Skirt, Please, May I, Superior, Level, Dodge, Delight, Earth, and Power-Up

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Make happy

: Make happy 🟩 Green : Evade

: Evade 🟦 Blue : Common video game features

: Common video game features 🟪 Purple: Mother ___

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Press start, don't get hit, and have a happy Mother's Day.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #700?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Make happy: Delight, Please, Suit, Tickle

Delight, Please, Suit, Tickle 🟩 Evade: Dodge, Duck, Shake, Skirt

Dodge, Duck, Shake, Skirt 🟦 Common video game features: Boss, Health, Level, Power-Up

Boss, Health, Level, Power-Up 🟪 Mother ___: Earth, Goose, May, Superior

I play a lot of video games, so Power-up was the first clue that drew my eye. That sent me hunting for other gaming words, and I scooped up Health, Boss, and Level to round out the blue category.

After that, May I caught my attention, what with it being two words and all. "Mother, may I?" was a phrase that immediately came to mind. I started looking for other words that went with mother and ended up solving the purple category with Earth, Goose, and Superior.

Then I solved the yellow category with Delight, Please, Suit, and Tickle.

That left only green as today's rote fill with Dodge, Duck, Shake, and Skirt.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Letter sign-offs: Best, cheers, love, sincerely

Best, cheers, love, sincerely 🟩 Without: Absent, minus, sans, wanting

Absent, minus, sans, wanting 🟦 Vigor: Beans, energy, pep, zip

Beans, energy, pep, zip 🟪 ____ Strip: Bacon, comic, landing, sunset

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #699, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The set I saw first was pep and zip, which led to beans and energy. My first guess was that this was the green, so I held it for a moment.

From there I saw absent, minus, sans and wanting as what I thought was a "lacking" group which seemed more green.

Still wasn't sure what the purple was but I wasn't looking for it very hard. So, I rolled the dice on the pep set being blue.

Than I put in the green set.

From there I finally figured out the purple and yellow groups. So I put in the the purple first with bacon strip, comic strip, landing strip and sunset strip.

And we ended with the yellow sign-offs to a letter of best, cheers, love, sincerely.