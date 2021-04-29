Chisora vs Parker live stream: How to watch online, time, undercard and more

Chisora vs Parker live stream: Date, start time Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST on Saturday (May 1). Ringwalks for Chisora vs Parker will start at approximately 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST. It’s going to be streamed online on DAZN.

The Chisora vs Parker live stream features the 37-year-old Derek Chisora taking on the 29-year-old Joseph Parker at England’s Manchester Area. These two heavyweights are finally ready to square-off after a spider bite to Parker caused the cancellation of their previously scheduled bout in 2019 .

The fighters now step into the ring with heavyweight title chances at stake. Both Parker and Chisora understand a win puts them in consideration for a shot at the title, while a loss all but dooms their dreams of getting that opportunity. Parker will likely look to win a tactical fight, drawn out to the later rounds where Chisora’s age would catch up to him. For Chisora to win, he will try to pull Parker into a slugfest early in hopes of landing the big blow.

Parker enters Saturday having won his last four fights, including two since the 2019 bout was canceled. Parker beat Shawndell Winters by TKO in the 5th round in February of 2020. Then, this past February, he won a unanimous decision over his long time rival Junior Da.

Chisora has not had as much luck as his opponent. Though he’s won three of his last four fights, he’s coming off a loss to recent cruiser-to-heavyweight convert Oleksandr Usyk by decision. As you'd expect, the betting world has Parker as the favorite at -159.

The Chisora vs Parker fight also has a tasty looking undercard, with Katie Taylor defending her WBC, WBO, IBF & WBA women's lightweight belts against Natasha Jonas and Dmitry Bivol putting his WBA light heavyweight title on the line against Craig Richards.

You can catch all the action by watching a Chisora vs Parker live stream, so read on to find out how.

How to watch a Chisora vs Parker live stream in the US

Americans can watch the Chisora vs Parker live stream on DAZN. The service costs $19.99 per month.

How to watch a Chisora vs Parker live stream in the UK

DAZN is also available in the United Kingdom for £1.99 per month. The main card starts at 10 p.m BST.

The fight will also be on Sky Sports Box Office.

How to watch a Chisora vs Parker live stream in Canada

In Canada, the fight will be on DAZN. The service costs $19.99 per month.

