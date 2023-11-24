Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: How to watch week 12 NFL game online, start time and odds

Week 12's Chiefs vs Raiders live stream is shaping up to be a meaningful AFC West matchup. The division-leading Kansas City Chiefs are struggling on offense and its leading to losses. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are still alive despite their 5-6 record and some struggles of their own. You won't want to miss this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Raiders channel, start time The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream airs on Sunday, Nov. 26.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

The Chiefs started the season on fire. Well, technically, they started the season with a shocking home loss to the upstart Detroit Lions. But after that, things were great for a while! They won six games in a row to rocket to the top of the AFC standings, with another Super Bowl appearance seemingly a lock.

Since that win streak though, things have gotten grim. Kansas City has lost two of its last three games, scoring less than 15 points per game over that stretch. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes has still been an elite passer, unfortunately, he's lacking an elite receiver to catch the football. Tight end Travis Kelce can only do so much and he's struggled over this three-game stretch as well.

And then there's the Raiders, who may be one of the toughest teams in the NFL to figure out. They've fired their head coach Josh McDaniels, benched their starting quarterback and have produced multiple losing streaks this season. However, they're only one game away from a .500 record, have looked competitive since firing McDaniels and are 4-1 at home. It's easy to write them off, but there are some real reasons not to count them out this week,

Yet, bettors are doing exactly that. DraftKings has the Chiefs as 8.5-point road favorites against the Raiders, meaning Vegas (the casinos, not the Raiders) doesn't expect this to be close. The over/under is currently set at 43 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Raiders?

There's nothing official so far, but it'd be a total surprise if the pop star made an appearance in glitzy, glamourous Las Vegas. Taylor Swift has a full weekend of shows in São Paulo, Brazil, so don't expect her to be among the tens of thousands in attendance Sunday afternoon. Taylor will not attend.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Raiders the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Raiders game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can also get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. The NFL Sunday Ticket free trial is unfortunately over, but you can now sign up for one week for 99 cents instead.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Raiders.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Raiders on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream starts on Sunday, November 26 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Chiefs vs Raiders is available on TSN1/3/4, CTV2 BC and CTV2 Alberta in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Raiders NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.