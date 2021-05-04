Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live stream: Watch the Champions League semifinal

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid start time and channels Chelsea vs. Real Madrid kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Wednesday (May 5). U.S. viewers have a choice in watching the match on CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus or Univision (which is broadcasting the game in Spanish). In the UK, you'll find Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on BT Sport. The match is tied 1-1 after the first leg, and the team with the highest aggregate score will advance to the Champions League final.

This week's Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live stream in the UEFA Champions League is delicately poised, with both clubs well positioned to advance to the championship match. Chelsea has a slight edge, having scored an away goal in last week's first leg in Madrid. That means Chelsea advance with either a win at home or a 0-0 draw in this match.

But Real Madrid has a habit of rising to the moment in the Champions League. This is the same side, after all, that won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. (Well, the same team minus Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus at the time Real Madrid's consecutive titles streak came to an end.) With several players returning from injury for this leg of the Chelsea tie, you'd have to give Real Madrid a strong chance of pulling off the away win and making it to yet another final.

So Chelsea vs. Real Madrid figures to be anyone's match, with the first team to score getting a big edge in this latest match. You can watch the drama unfold — if you know where to find a live stream of the Champions League semifinal. And we can help you do exactly that.

How to use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

A virtual private network, or VPN, can be an indispensable tool when it comes to live streaming sports. If a match like Chelsea vs. Real Madrid isn't streaming in your area, you can use a VPN to change your location to an area with a live stream that would otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off.View Deal

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

If you've got cable, your best bet is to watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on CBS Sports Network. The match will also stream on the CBS Sports website, though you'll need to sign in with your cable TV login credentials to watch.

Don't have cable? No problem — just sign up to a streaming service. Fubo.TV includes CBS Sports Network in its package of channels, which costs $65 a month.

Fubo.TV: You get more than 100 channels with Fubo, including NBCSN, and a seven-day free trial lets you try out the service. You can record matches to watch later with Fubo's Cloud DVR feature.View Deal

But the cheaper streaming option is to turn to Paramount Plus, the rebranded version of CBS All Access. This $5.99-a-month service includes all of the Champions League coverage along with other live sports, some original programming and access to shows from various CBS/Viacom channels including Comedy Central and MTV.

Paramount Plus: This newly launched streaming service combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to live sports coverage, older shows and originals.View Deal

To watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on free TV, just tune into the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision. All you'll need is a TV antenna to get that channel.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live streams in the UK

BT Sport 2 airs the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid match with coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST. The match itself doesn't kick off until 8 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live streams in Canada

DAZN is the place to catch Champions League matches in Canada (at least if you don't have access to CBS Sports Network). You can sign up for the service to stream Chelsea vs. Real Madrid and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid in other countries

Here's where you can find the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live stream in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports

TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, DAZN, SRF zwei, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Blue Sport, Sky Sport UHD

Sky Sport 1/HD, DAZN, SRF zwei, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Blue Sport, Sky Sport UHD India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2 Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

5Sport 4K, 5Sport Japan: WOWOW Live

WOWOW Live Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

For more Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live stream options in other regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.