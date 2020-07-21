Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams: how to watch the Premier League online

Chelsea vs Liverpool start time Chelsea vs Liverpool starts at 8:15 p.m. local BST time / 3:15 p.m. ET tomorrow (July 22).

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams might feel a bit anticlimactic to some, but there's still pride on the line, as the former looks to put a sour note on the end of the champion squad's season.

Over on Chelsea's side of the field, the news is less about tis game and more about post-Prem decisions. Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is said on their shopping list, but head coach Frank Lampard denied this.

Liverpool's night will most likely end well regardless, though, and manager Juergen Klopp is already thinking about what could go wrong during the celebration. Specifically, Klopp told the Liverpool FC supporters to stay at home when he's presented with the trophy, and not risk (another) large gathering that could put folks at jeopardy for more COVID-19 infections.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams:

How can I use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Travel is limited, but still possible so for those unable to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams where they've gotten off to, we've got a solution. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in the US are in the property of NBC, which has the exclusive rights in the country. Chelsea vs Liverpool isn't just on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), but also airing on Telemundo Deportes and Universo Now. Those who have cut the cord can also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

The games start at 3:15 p.m. PT | 12:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (July 22).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : NBCSN is a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes Telemundo Deportes and Universo.View Deal

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

In the U.K., Chelsea vs Liverpool begins at 8:15 p.m. local BST time, and airs on Sky Sports. That means you can watch it on Sky One, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in Canada

Canadians get an easy go finding and watching Chelsea vs Liverpool and the rest of the Prem. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians because new members have a whole a 1-month free trial of DAZN , and since we've only got less than a week left of the Premier League, that trial should get you through to the end.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Chelsea vs Liverpool in select countries.

Australia: Optus

Optus Austria: Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League Italy: Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com