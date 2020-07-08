Cheap Google Home deal gets you smart speaker and smart bulb for $35

Best Buy is making it cheaper than ever to blanket your home with digital assistants.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for $29.99. That's $10 off and one of the best Google Home deals we've seen this year. For an even bigger value, Best Buy also has the Google Home Mini with a GE C-Life smart bulb for $35. That's $20 off and the best Google Home deal we've seen since the holidays.

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The compact Google Home Mini smart speaker is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. The smart speaker can turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs and more.View Deal

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: was $55 now $35 @ Best Buy

This bundle pairs the Google Home Mini with GE's C-Life Smart Bulb, which you can control via voice commands sent to your Home Mini. It's the best price we've seen for this bundle since Black Friday. View Deal

The Google Home Mini is one of the best Google Home speakers you can get. Sure, it has now been replaced by the Google Nest Mini, but the 1st-gen smart speaker is still a terrific deal at this price.

The smart speaker benefits from all the best Google Assistant commands. You can ask it to turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs and more. It's worth noting that Google's newer Nest Mini sounds better than the original Home Mini, but it also costs more at $49.

Alternatively, you can get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit, which hasn't been on sale since the holidays. We like it because it includes the Google Home Mini along with a smart bulb that you can control via voice commands. And it's $20 off.

