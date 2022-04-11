Cavs vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA play-in tournament online

Brooklyn is looking to the Cavs vs Nets live stream as their chance to earn a playoffs match against the Boston Celtics. Shocked that Brooklyn is stuck in this pre-playoff round, and not advanced to the playoffs?

We're guessing you weren't watching a whole lot of the season. The Nets have dealt with all of the problems they could have. Kyrie Irving's unvaccinated status kept him a part-time player for most of the season, and James Harden exited for the 76ers.

With Irving able to play home games and Kevin Durant all healthy (having returned in March), this feels like Brooklyn's game to win. That said, their playoff chances would likely be better if Ben Simmons wasn't injured. There is a chance, though, that we could see Simmons take limited minutes if the Nets advance to the first round or later.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are just coming off a 118-107 loss against Brooklyn this past weekend. Still, Cleveland ended the season with the same 44-38 record as Brooklyn, and it's possible that All-Star center Jarrett Alan could return from a broken left middle finger in time for this game. And there's All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who has averaged 21.7 points this season.

Here's everything you need to watch Cavs vs Nets live streams online:

How to watch Cavs vs Nets live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the NBA play-in tournament live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Cavs vs Nets live streams in the U.S.

The Cavs vs Nets live stream is on TNT at 7 p.m. ET. If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN. Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, and while Fubo has ABC (important later in the playoffs), the ESPN3 simulcasts mean you don't need Fubo. You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Cavs vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans' luck on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is better as all six NBA play-in tournament games will be on Sky. The Cavs vs Nets live stream will be on at 12 a.m. BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Cavs vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch some (but apparently not all) of the NBA play-in tournament games. Fortunately, the Cavs vs Nets live stream will be on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Cavs vs Nets live streams in Australia

While Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for NBA basketball, the Cavs vs Nets live stream isn't an ESPN game, so you might be out of luck — Kayo primarily streams ESPN's NBA games. The game starts at 9 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday morning, and you'll probably need a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to check it out.