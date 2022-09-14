Casper launches new Element pro mattress for more support at an affordable cost

The new Casper Element pro mattress is now available for purchase. This revamped version of the entry-level Casper Element features an additional foam layer for more support and adaptability. It joins the ranks as Casper's current most affordable mattress; a twin retails for $595 whilst a queen is $995.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses on the market and we've been impressed by them in the past. (Check out our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow review for a taster.) The new Casper Element pro endeavors to provide sleepers with all-night comfort at a reasonable cost. Head below for all the details on Casper's latest entry to the mattress-in-a-box market.

What is the Casper Element pro mattress?

(Image credit: Casper)

The 10-inch Casper Element pro mattress is made up of three layers:

Viscoelastic AirScape Foam: Perforated to increase airflow, and highly responsive to adapt to every move.

Perforated to increase airflow, and highly responsive to adapt to every move. Premium Memory Foam: Absorbs pressure and contours to your body.

Absorbs pressure and contours to your body. Foam Base Layer: Provides support and keeps the mattress stable.

The most notable change from the Casper Element mattress is the addition of a middle foam layer. A dual-foam design ensures the top two layers of the Casper Element pro work together to gently cradle your body without overheating, with the base layer providing stability and all-over support.

Like all of Casper's memory foam mattresses, the Element pro uses CertiPUR-US-certified foam.

Casper Element pro mattress prices and deals

The Casper Element pro joins the Casper Element as one of the brand's most affordable mattresses. It comes in four sizes; twin XL and California king are not available. Here's a rundown of the pricing structure:

Casper Element pro mattress prices:

Twin: $595

$595 Full: $895

$895 Queen: $995

$995 King: $1,395

You'll be paying anywhere between $100 and $500 more for a Casper Element pro mattress versus the Casper Element, but also consider that this latest model introduces a new support layer, which could be beneficial for heavier sleepers or anyone with chronic pain. Plus, it's still more affordable than the Casper Original, which retails for $1,295 in queen.

It's worth keeping an eye on Casper sales and deals if you're keen to pick up the Element pro mattress at a cheaper price. Black Friday mattress sales are only a couple of months away, and it's likely we'll see the first markdown for Casper's newest model then.

You can purchase the Casper Element pro mattress online right now from Casper (opens in new tab) direct or Amazon (opens in new tab). It includes a 100-night risk-free mattress trial plus a 10-year limited warranty, standard with all Casper mattresses.