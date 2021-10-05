Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch the MLB Wildcard Playoffs online

The Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream marks the beginning of L.A.’s attempt to be the first back-to-back World Series Champions in over twenty years, while St. Louis is trying to make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2013. Who will keep the dream going after this win-or-go-home MLB live stream?

Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream The Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream is Wednesday, (Oct. 6)

• Time — 8:10 p.m. ET / 5:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cardinals go into Los Angeles after posting a 90-72 record during the regular season with a perfect split of 45 wins at home and 45 wins on the road. Despite finishing the season with the second-best record in baseball, the Dodgers (106-56) find themselves in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Just the Dodger’s luck, they were in the same division as the team that finished with the best record in baseball, the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers and Cardinals faced each other seven times this season, with L.A. edging out the series win, four games to three. But during the final two games of their most recent series in early September, the Cardinals began an incredible 17-game winning streak that helped them finish the year as the hottest team in baseball going 21-4 down the stretch and securing their playoff status.

Adam Wainwright takes on Max Scherzer in this wildcard matchup. Wainwright went 17-7 on the season with a 3.05 ERA for the Red Birds. He faced the Dodgers once this season, doing so on September 8th allowing 4 runs over 8.1 innings of work in a 5-4 Cardinals win. Scherzer was a trade deadline acquisition by the Dodgers, a move that has paid off in two huge ways. One, Scherzer went 7-0 in 11 starts for L.A. with a 1.98 ERA. Two, Trea Turner also came to L.A. in the deal with Washington and he went on to win the batting title hitting .328 on the season.

At the plate the Cardinals will send Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neil to the dish looking to continue their regular season dominance. All three hit over 30 homers with Arenado and O’Neil each hitting 34. The Dodgers won’t be able to put their best line-up on the field as their homer run leader in their clubhouse Max Muncy is out with an elbow injury suffered in their last game of the season. Los Angeles will have plenty of talent to fall back on though, as they hit the fourth most homers in all of baseball this season and drove in the fourth most runs.

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 7.5 runs. The Dodgers are trying to become the first back-to-back World Series Champion since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

How to watch Cardinals vs Dodgers live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Cardinals vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Cardinals vs Dodgers game is Wednesday (Oct. 6) at 8:10 p.m. ET.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get TBS and the rest of the channels you want for MLB post-season live streams) costs $50 per month.

Sling TV's $50 Orange and Blue package is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Cardinals vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Cardinals vs Dodgers live stream across the pond, even if it is at the crazy hour of 1:10 a.m. local BST Thursday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Cardinals vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet.