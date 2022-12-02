Cameroon vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream, date, time, channels The Cameroon vs Brazil live stream takes place today (Friday, Dec. 2).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Brazil may have already qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup, but for Cameroon this is a crucial fixture as they look to book their own place in the knockout rounds. But Brazil will also be gunning for a victory in order to ensure they progress as Group G winners and are rewarded with an easier matchup in the round of 16.

Brazil have been one of the pace-setters at World Cup 2022 and will surely want to send a message to their rivals with a third successive win. However, Cameroon are no pushovers and will leave everything on the pitch. The Cameroon vs Brazil live stream is expected to be an entertaining match, and we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil anywhere

The Cameroon vs Brazil live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Cameroon vs Brazil live streams by country

How to watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch aCameroon vs Brazil live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cameroon vs Brazil preview

Cameroon are still searching for their first win at World Cup 2022, after a slender defeat to Switzerland in their opening game and a six-goal draw against Serbia. In fact, the latter match was one of the most entertaining of the tournament so far. It also displayed Cameroon’s never-say-die attitude with the Indomitable Lions rallying from 1-3 down to draw the match.

In order to progress, Cameroon need to win against pace-setters Brazil. A tall order, but coach Rigobert Song will take comfort from the fact it’s highly likely that his Brazilian counterpart will opt to rotate his side as they need only a single point to solidify their position at the top of Group G.

Brazil arrived in Qatar as one of the pre-tournament favorites, and so far Seleção Canarinho has lived up to that billing. Victories over Serbia and Switzerland have the most successful nation in international soccer sitting comfortably at the summit of Group G and already guaranteed a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

The side haven’t been as free-scoring as expected, beating Serbia by two and Switzerland by just a single goal. However, it’s often a solid defense that wins championships and to date, Brazil have barely given up a shot, let alone an actual goal. Of course, the side sparkles with attacking talent including Neymar, Raphinha and Vinícius Jr. but it’s the solid CB pairing of soccer veterans Thiago Silva and Marquinhos that has impressed most of all in this Brazil team.

These two sides have World Cup history having also met in the group stages at World Cup 2014. On that day Brazil emerged 4-1 winners, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see a similar outcome this time around. However, World Cup 2022 has already thrown up several surprise results and perhaps the Brazil vs Cameroon live stream will offer up another.

Cameroon vs Brazil team news

For Cameroon, first-choice keeper Andre Onana definitely won’t play after flying home from Qatar on Tuesday. Onana has been suspended by the country's football federation after allegedly falling out with the side's coaching team. back-up keeper Devis Epassy will deputize. Swansea’s Olivier Ntcham is an injury doubt, while Vincent Aboubakar will surely be demanding a start after impressing from the bench against Serbia.

Brazilian coach Tite is expected to heavily rotate his side for this match as Brazil are already through to the knockout stage. Neymar definitely won’t feature after suffering an ankle injury and faces a race against time to be fit for the round of 16. Rotation will give bench players such as Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus the chance to make a case to be starting in the next round.

World Cup 2022 Group G table

Group G standings as of 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2