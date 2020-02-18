Buy a Blink XT2 camera, get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Blink XT2 is an affordable, outdoor security camera that won't break your budget. For a limited time, Amazon is making it even cheaper to own one.

Today only, buy the Blink XT2 camera system for $99.99 at Amazon, and you'll get a free Fire TV Stick. The Blink XT2 camera alone is priced at $99.99, so this deal nets you Amazon's streaming player for free. It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all month and one of the best smart home deals you can get right now.

The Blink XT2 is one of the best home security cameras. In our Blink XT2 review, we liked its 1080p video recording and weatherproof (IP65) design. While it doesn't work natively with Google Home, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall functionality.

Where most security cameras have a circular design, the XT2 is square, with rounded edges. At 2.8 x 2.8 x 1.4-inches, it's about the size of a coaster and should be pretty inconspicuous wherever you decide to mount it.

The Blink XT camera system runs on a battery and takes about 20 minutes to set up. You have to first connect the sync module to your Wi-Fi and then connect the camera to the sync module. From within the Blink app for Android and iOS, you scan a QR code on the back of each device to link it to your account.

The Blink XT2's 1080p camera has a 110-degree field of view, the same as the Wyze Cam but narrower than the 145-degree FOV of the Samsung SmartThings Cam and the 130 degrees for the Arlo Q.

In real-world testing, we could make out individual faces and details in both day and night videos. Moreover, the Blink XT2's microphone was sensitive enough to pick up the sounds of crickets chirping at night.

Not surprisingly, the Amazon-owned Blink XT2 camera works with Alexa so you can use the free Fire TV Stick's remote to ask Amazon's voice assistant to show you a camera's live-feed.