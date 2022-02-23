Burnley vs Tottenham live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Tottenham live stream had to be postponed due to snow earlier in the season, but will finally take place today.

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs go to Turf Moor for the rearranged fixture on the back of a stunning late victory against Manchester City. They beat the champions for the second time this season on Sunday, with Harry Kane scoring a dramatic late winner to cap off a brilliant individual and team performance. The result just about keeps Spurs’ hopes of Champions League football for next season alive.

Burnley demolished Brighton 0-3 at the weekend. New signing Wout Weghorst is showing himself to be a more than able replacement for Chris Wood since coming into the Premier League, scoring in that victory. He picked up a knock, but will be available for the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream, as will Maxwell Cornet. Ashley Westwood and James Tarkowski are doubts, though. They tested positive for Covid following that Brighton game and will have to test negative to have any chance of taking part.

For Antonio Conte’s team, Sergio Reguillon missed the Man City win after a positive Covid test and is unlikely to take part in today's game. Oliver Skipp has been ruled out once again as he struggles to recover from injury, with Japhet Tangaga also unavailable.

However, January signings Rodrigo Bentancour and Dejan Kulusevski are starting to make an impact for Tottenham. The latter scored one and made one in their victory at the Etihad, while the former is bringing some much-needed balance and creativity in midfield.

The three points for Burnley at the weekend were crucial in their fight for Premier League survival. However, they have won just one of their last matches against Spurs — a 2-1 win back in February 2019. Indeed, they have only won one of their last 20 league games at Turf Moor, scoring just 15 goals in those games. If they do come out on top today, it will be the first time they have had back-to-back Premier League victories since January last year.

The last time Tottenham failed to score against the Clarets in the Premier League was in a 0-0 draw back in April 2015. Spurs also have a good record against sides in the relegation zone, winning 15 and drawing four of the last 20 matches against teams who start the day in the bottom three.

See who can build on their recent victories by watching the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream, which we will show you how to do so below.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Tottenham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.