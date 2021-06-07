Bucks vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Bucks vs Nets start time, channel Game 2's Bucks vs Nets live stream starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT today (June 7).

The game is on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Nets live stream for game 2 is tonight, and this conference semifinals will show off either the depth of the home team, or the visitor's ability to adapt. After James Harden left game 1 (re-aggravating his hamstring injury) the Nets still found a way through, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were enough to take a win in that NBA playoffs live stream .

Brooklyn's success until now has depended on having Harden in the lineup with this team of all-stars. Somehow, the Bucks couldn't get a win with the Nets down to their Big 2. Eyes are on Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to do better tonight than they did in game 1 — where they shot 13-of-42 from the field.

And because of how game 1 went, the Nets are still the favorites to take game 2. If the manage to roll through the Bucks, we're curious how they'll handle Trae Young, whose presence is dominating the Hawks vs 76ers live streams.

The big mood going Bucks vs Nets live stream is "well, Milwaukee really needs to win this game." And that's easily explained. If they can't win a game without Harden, it's hard to imagine the story of the series is going in any other direction.

The Nets go into Game 1 as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 233.

Bucks vs Nets live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Nets live stream airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Bucks vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Bucks vs Nets live stream is not in the cards. Again.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event. TSN1 will have the Bucks vs Nets live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.