How to watch the Halo TV series online — release date and time, trailer and cast

Many video gamers are curious to watch the Halo TV series online out of interest, but optimism is not exactly in high supply. That said, curiosity is still a valid reason to tune in, especially to see how one of the most iconic video game characters in the last few console generations is represented in a live-action show.

Halo TV show release date and time Halo premieres on Thursday (March 24).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Yes, the big story with the Halo series isn't about the overarching plot of the series. The story of Covenant forces ravaging every life form they come across, leaving humanity's destiny in the hands of The Master Chief, may sound compelling, but the meta-narrative is the bigger story at play. More compelling than a customizable super-soldier and the scientists manipulating him? Absolutely.

Fans of the Halo games haven't needed their own sort of Cortana this much in ages, as the news of Master Chief's unmasking likely sent a shiver down the spines of everyone with an Xbox. This decision breaks from tradition so much — keeping Chief masked was always intentional — that it seems like a situation where nobody will win.

The take on Halo won't be strictly canon, though, instead existing on something called the Silver Timeline. The showrunners want to have creative freedom and make a series that fits a TV show format, without having to take every moment of the Halo franchise as sacrosanct fact.

And then there was this last bit of info. Season 1 showrunner Steven Kane told Variety that the Halo games played no role in the creative process, stating "We didn’t look at the game. We didn’t talk about the game. We talked about the characters and the world."

Here's what you need to watch the Halo TV series online.

How to watch the Halo TV series online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Halo TV series if you've traveled to a place where you can't access it. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the Halo TV series in the US

The Halo TV series premieres Thursday, March 24 at 3 a.m. ET. It is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Season 1 consists of nine episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Halo TV series online in the UK

We've got some bad news for the Brits. Paramount Plus has yet to launch in the U.K. (it's due this summer).

So, as you might expect, the next best thing available for those who want to watch along with us in the U.S. is to grab a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to work your way around the Paramount Plus geo-restrictions.

How to watch the Halo TV series online in Canada

Unlike the situation across the pond, our neighbors to the north are able to watch the Halo series on Paramount Plus. It debuts on the same day as it does in the U.S.. Paramount Plus costs $5.99 CAD in Canada.

How to watch the Halo TV series online in Australia

Good news! Since Australia is one of the growing number of regions where Paramount Plus is available, you can watch the Halo TV series down under. There, it costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year.

Halo TV series trailers

The most-recent full trailer for the Halo TV series opened up our vantage point to look beyond The Master Chief. The trailer gives voice to a new character, Kwan Ha, a survivor in the Outer Colonies played by Yerin Ha. We also learn that UNSC scientist Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) is not shy about the losses that humanity may face.

The first full official Halo TV series trailer introduced us to The Master Chief, but declined to show us his face — only his scarred back. After the threat was introduced by a menacing grimace from a Covenant troop, we got reason to trust Master Chief as he showed mercy. We also met Cortana.

Halo TV series cast

Pablo Schreiber stars as The Master Chief aka Spartan 117, and is at the center of the controversy surrounding the show. Not only is the series' decision to unmask Master Chief controversial, but the leaked images of said face don't quite match what fans expect.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes