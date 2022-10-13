Brentford vs Brighton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Brighton live stream sees the Bees welcome high-fliers Brighton, and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Brentford vs Brighton live stream date, time, channels The Brentford vs Brighton live stream takes place Friday, October 14.

► Time 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Brighton have only recently changed managers with Graham Potter being poached by Chelsea and Roberto Di Zerbi coming in. The Italian has had just two games in charge, away to Liverpool and at home to Spurs so this clash against underdogs Brentford should be the first real measure of Brighton’s level under Di Zerbi. If Leandro Trossard can put in another performance like his hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield then the Seagulls might have too much for Brentford. Brighton are lucky to have a squad pretty much at full fitness, with the only significant absentee being midfielder Jakub Moder who will be out until the new year.

The Bees have had an interesting start to the season, winning just two league games. However the manner of these wins has been impressive. A 5-2 win over Leeds and the impressive 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United have reaffirmed that the Brentford Community Stadium is no easy place to visit. Forward Ivan Toney’s excellent goalscoring form has even seen him become the first Brentford player ever to make the England squad. On the other side of the coin, Brentford are not coming into this game with high spirits having lost 5-1 to Newcastle last time out. Captain Pontus Jansson could return from a hamstring strain for this game, and they may need him if they are to avoid a similar result against Brighton.

Last season Brighton were one of just a few teams who did the double over Brentford, winning home and away. With just 4 points between the two sides so far this season, the Brentford vs Brighton live stream will be one not to miss.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Brentford vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

