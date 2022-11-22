Brazil vs Serbia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Brazil vs Serbia live stream, date, time, channels The Brazil vs Serbia live stream takes place Thursday (Nov. 24).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Brazil come into World Cup 2022 as one of the favorites to win the tournament and will be looking to send a message to their rivals. However, Serbia haven't come to Qatar just to make up the numbers and will believe themselves capable of an upset.

The Brazilin ranks include the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Jr, whereas Serbia boast one of the the Premier League best fowards in Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrović, this wealth of attacking talent will make the Brazil vs Serbia live stream a worthwhile watch. Fortunately, this match is being broadcast around the world, and we'll show you how to watch it from anywhere below. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia anywhere

The Brazil vs Serbia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Brazil vs Serbia live streams by country

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Brazil vs Serbia live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Brazil vs Serbia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brazil vs Serbia live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Brazil vs Serbia preview

Brazil come to Qatar as the odds-on favorites for World Cup glory. No longer a team relying solely on the individual brilliance of PSG’s Neymar, this dynamic Brazilian team boasts a wealth of young talent from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr to Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães. Brazil are the most decorated national team in history, and have won a record-breaking five World Cups, but the country hasn’t lifted the iconic trophy for two decades. However, under the watchful eye of manager Tite, Brazil are dreaming again, and it won’t come as a surprise if Brazil are adding a sixth star to their badge next month.

Serbia may have failed to qualify for Euro 2020, and the four iterations of the same tournament before that, but the Eastern European country could be a dark horse at World Cup 2022. Serbia topped their qualification group ahead of Portugal, scoring 18 times in the process. The side packs some serious firepower with Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrović leading the line. Plus, Creative stalwart Dušan Tadić, formerly of Southampton now at Ajax, shouldn’t be overlooked either. Serbia will feel confident they can progress from Group G, and maybe even cause an upset or two in the knockout rounds.

The Brazil vs Serbia live stream will close out the first round of World Cup 2022 group stage games, and features two teams with plenty of attacking talent. It’s definitely a fixture you won’t want to miss.

Brazil vs Serbia team news

Brazil manger Tite will surely have difficulty choosing his starting line up against Serbia. Not due to injuries or suspension, but because this Brazil squad is so stacked with quality picking the players to leave out will be a tough. Deciding on a starting forward will be likely the trickiest call as Tottenham's Richarlison and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus both vie for the spot. It's expected that Man Utd duo Fred and Casemiro will anchor the team in midfield, and former team mates Thiago Silva and Marqunihos will likely start in defence.

The big relief for Serbia is that Aleksander Mitrovic is expected to be fit enough to start. The Fulham star has endured a rocky few weeks with his fitness for the tournament under question but it appears he'll make his nation's first game. However, he may not be risked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic a possibility to lead the line instead. Experienced heads Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will likely be paired in midfield.

World Cup 2022 Group G table

Group G standings as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22.