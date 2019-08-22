Bose Portable Home Speaker: Take Alexa and Google Assistant on the Road

Bose announced its $349 Portable Home Speaker today, growing its smart speaker selection to three high-quality, voice assistant -enabled audio devices.

The new versatile, battery-powered speaker looks like the next-generation version of the company’s SoundLink Revolve+. It's cylindrical, solid vase-like shape sports a slim bucket handle, and measures 7.5 inches high, 4 inches in diameter, and weighs 2.3 pounds. Inside are three passive radiators, a high-excursion driver, and a deflector which helps spread audio in all directions.

Bose’s Portable Home Speaker is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled. It comes with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. You can also use AirPlay 2 to play music from Apple devices, or Spotify Connect to listen to tunes from the Spotify app. An update next year will allow two Portable Home Speakers to be paired for stereo sound, but at $349 a pop, that's an expensive proposition.

We don’t see too many portable smart speakers, as most need to be plugged in to work. And while there solid options from JBL and others, Bose's product is the first portable smart speaker that can be used with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

It features an aluminum case with an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning the speaker is durable enough to withstand the occasional splash. Bose says the Portable Home Speaker should last up to 12 hours on a charge. It charges with USB-C, or with an optional $29 charging cradle that’s sold separately.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker will be available on September 19th for $349.