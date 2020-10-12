Best Prime Day Xbox One deals 2020

Prime Day Xbox One deals are upon us — and that could be good or bad, depending on what you want to buy. If you’re looking to pick up a couple of discounted games for Microsoft’s aging console, you’ll probably be able to find a few good Prime Day deals. If you’re hoping to grab a discounted console or high-end accessories, though, your prospects aren’t quite as good.

First off, Prime Day is not traditionally a great event for video game sales; Amazon and its competitors tend to save those until Black Friday, or Cyber Monday. This is also an unusual time to be selling games and game consoles, as the next-gen Xbox Series X is set to debut in just a few weeks. Amazon has the regular, no-frills Xbox One S for its regular $300 price, but the high-end Xbox One X and inexpensive Xbox One S All-Digital Edition are nowhere to be found.

As is the case with our PS4 Prime Day deals roundup, the best deals right now are on games and hardware — although Amazon’s Xbox One offerings are even less impressive than its PS4 deals, if you can believe that. For the moment, the best thing we could find was a red Xbox One Wireless Controller: usually $64, currently on sale for $49. That’s a $15 savings, and it’s an excellent controller that’s compatible with the Xbox One, the PC and the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Prime Day Xbox One deals — best sales right now

Prime Day Xbox One deals — predictions

Perhaps Amazon will surprise us, but based on the site’s current selection and its Prime Day habits, we wouldn’t expect a bonanza of Xbox One sales. Last year, we saw some decent console bundles on Black Friday, but Prime Day didn’t have much in the way of memorable video game deals. Furthermore, there’s simply not much Xbox One stock left at Amazon; there’s no urgent reason to discount it.

Furthermore, the Xbox One is very much an afterthought right now, with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S so close. It’s hard to imagine any site pushing Xbox One deals when just about every potential buyer is very excited about Microsoft’s next-gen console. Maybe we’ll see some discounts later in the year, but this is Amazon’s very last chance to sell Xbox Ones at full price.

As such, expect most Xbox One deals to be on games, especially since physical games are less popular than ever, and Amazon probably wants to clear out some of its old stock. We may also see some sales on accessories — but be careful, as Amazon has a bad habit of highlighting junky, second-rate accessories just because they’re cheap. Buy from known brands like Turtle Beach, SteelSeries, HyperX and so forth.

Prime Day Xbox One deals — Is it still worth buying an Xbox One?

Of course, Prime Day Xbox One deals aren’t worth much if there’s no reason to buy an Xbox One. And with the Xbox Series X and Series S coming in November, it’s admittedly hard to justify buying an old console. Both the Series X and Series S are 100% backwards-compatible with the full Xbox One library, and the Xbox Series S will cost only $300 — exactly what you’d pay for an Xbox One right now.

On the other hand, it’s absolutely worth buying Xbox One games and accessories, as they’ll all be compatible with the Xbox Series X. Even better: certain new games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will take advantage of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, which will give you a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version.

Best Prime Day Xbox One deals right now

Xbox Wireless Controller – Red: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon

The Xbox Wireless controller is one of the best controllers on the market, and not just for Xbox consoles. It also works with PCs, mobile devices and streaming media players. The controller usually costs $64, but you can get the red colorway for $49 at Amazon — all other colors are still full price, or near it.View Deal

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft's long-running historical action/stealth series. This time, you'll take control of a Viking warrior in 9th-century England. The game will cost $59 upon release, but you can pre-order it for $49 and get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 was one of the most popular fighting games of 2019, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection pairs the base game with a variety of DLC that's come out since then. The package usually costs $59, but you can get it for $44 on Amazon right now.View Deal

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of 2020's sleeper hits, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action/RPG in which you guide Goku through his entire arc from the popular anime. It's easygoing, breezy fun, and $29 is a very fair price for it. This game usually costs $59 at Amazon, so you'll be saving $30.View Deal